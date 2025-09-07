Warning Signs Your Hike In The Arizona Desert Infected You With A Potentially Deadly Condition

It's not uncommon for hikers exposed to Arizona's baking desert heat to feel the onset of exhaustion. Perhaps they'll spend the days following an expedition in bed; nursing tired limbs and feeling fatigued, tight in the chest, feverish even. While it's easy to chalk these symptoms up to plain weariness or the effects of heat stroke, they could indicate a condition that's much more severe.

Known as Valley fever, this fungal infection is particularly prevalent among hikers in the dusty desert corridor between Phoenix and Tucson. Caused by the Coccidioides fungal mold, which thrives in the arid soils of Arizona's Sonoran Desert, it affects thousands of people in the Grand Canyon State each year according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The infection is not contagious, but rather acquired by breathing in fungal spores that float in the air when sand and dust underfoot is disturbed. Only around 40% of the cases are symptomatic, but the intensity of the symptoms can vary.

Some people suffer mild exhaustion for a week or two, while others experience debilitating lung issues that can last months. While only 5% to 10% of symptomatic cases lead to long-term health complications, in 1% of people who contract Valley fever, the infection will spread to other parts of the body — sometimes including the central nervous system. Such cases could be fatal. In the U.S., around 200 deaths associated with the infection are reported each year. Valley fever vaccine research is currently underway, but, at present, there is no way to inoculate yourself against the disease.