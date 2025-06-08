This Epic Arizona Hiking Trail Just Outside Of Phoenix Loops Through Gorgeous Sonoran Desert Landscapes

Trail systems like this don't just happen — it takes a vision to advocate, find the funds, and build and maintain the trail. In this case, it began in 2000 when the Maricopa County government took the lead on the project to connect existing trails in other jurisdictions. At 9,200 square miles, Maricopa County is larger than New Hampshire, so you can imagine how much coordination it took to string this project together.

By 2004, Maricopa County and its partners had envisioned the trail and, by 2018, completed most of it. The system links ten regional parks together and builds on a trail concept from the 1960s called the Sun Circle. Today, you'll find paths that are paved in urban areas, rocky in others, and made up of singletrack and doubletrack trails. This route is a mountain biker's dream and is also open to equestrians, hikers, runners, and wildlife watchers.

When you picture Arizona, a brown, bleak desert might come to mind, but this part of the state features diverse terrain, including petroglyphs, running water, a lake, washes, man-made canals, mountain views, and, of course, the iconic saguaro cacti. If you're lucky, you might encounter a seasonal waterfall in the White Tank Mountains along the western section of the trail. As with many parts of the Arizona desert, you may also come across less scenic things, like illegal dumping. That's part of why this trail exists — to help more people appreciate and take care of this beautiful space, so be sure to leave no trace of your own journey behind.