Detroit's Beverly Hills Is This Revitalized Suburb Brimming With Art, Architecture, Dining, And Shopping

The rise and fall of Detroit is both well-documented and a classic tale of post-industrial collapse. By the early 1900s Detroit was one of America's largest and most important cities, the home of Ford, Chrysler and General Motors, with a manufacturing workforce that soared to almost 300,000 by the middle of the century. But then came the oil shocks of the 1970s and the rise of Japanese cars, and the Big Three automobile makers were staring down the barrel of a decades-long crisis. As the companies that built Motor City plummeted, so too did the city's fortunes: by 2013, both GM and Chrysler had been bailed out of bankruptcy by a presidential taskforce and Detroit had accumulated a whopping $18 billion in debt.

In 1827 the city adopted a mantra, the type you might find inscribed on an old Roman stele: "Speramus Meliora; Resurget Cineribus" (We hope for better days; it shall rise from the ashes). Little did the denizens of Detroit realize that two centuries later those words would be as appropriate as they were considered then. The city has recently regained its tech hub status, with startups working on robotics and electric vehicles once again attempting to spearhead innovation in the field of mobility. It's vying for the title of America's best new art city and its old neighborhoods are becoming hubs for young creatives. Aging buildings are being refurbished, the cuisine has diversified beyond deep-dish pizza, hipster-y coffee shops and clothing stores are appearing everywhere, and suburbs like Birmingham, 30 minutes north of Detroit, are proving genuinely fashionable destinations to a new generation of travelers. Pierre Boutros, the former mayor of Birmingham, told D Magazine that Birmingham was "the closest thing [in metro Detroit] to Beverly Hills," and it's easy to see why he made that distinction.