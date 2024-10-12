The Midwest Spot Vying For The Title Of Best New Art City Thanks To Its Affordability

The thriving, cheap, and creative reputation of New York City in the 1970s, Portland in the '90s, or Los Angeles in the 2010s might now be moving to the Midwest. Between Cincinnati's title as the American street art capital and art havens of Michigan's small towns, the region is teeming with artists trying to escape skyrocketing coastal real estate — a buzzkill for any starving artists' practice. Many of those artists have landed in Detroit. But the creative ecosystem there didn't develop overnight.

Advertisement

A longtime home to the U.S. auto industry, Detroit reached its population peak of almost 2 million people in 1950. Since then, the industry's outsourcing and factory decline, along with poor city management and statewide recessions, have whittled away the population for decades, leaving thousands of abandoned homes and factories in its wake. Detroit's abandoned infrastructure became a destination for "ruin porn" photographers, graffiti artists, and fire chasers in the 2010s, after iconic street artist Banksy went on a tagging spree in some of the city's dilapidated factories in 2010.

In 2013, the city became the largest municipality in the nation to file for bankruptcy; since then, its comeback has been led by the renegade artists whose studio space, maker-culture, and creative output have enticed developers to invest in Detroit and turn it into a vibrant art-lover's paradise. The current population of just over 600,000 saw its first year of population growth since 1957, adding almost 2,000 residents in 2023, according to census data.

Advertisement