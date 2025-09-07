A Winery On Italy's Pilgrimage Route Has A Miracle Fountain Flowing With Free-To-Drink Wine

The free-to-drink red wine is the first permanent installation of its kind in the area and was cleverly enacted by the Dora Sarchese winery in 2016. The fountain, which is inside a mock wine cask, can be found just a few miles before the end of the Cammino di San Tommaso. The owner of the vineyard wishes to give people undertaking the journey the final push they need, but encourages just one glass per person.

The free-flowing wine fountain was inspired by a similar fountain found during a pilgrimage to the tomb of Santiago de Compostela in Spain at the end of the Camino de Santiago. The fountain in Caldari di Ortona was made by Italian architect Rocco Valentini, and so is actually an admirable piece of artwork as well as a handy stop for wine.

Pilgrims and tourists alike can make the most of a free glass of local wine during the vineyard's opening hours between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays. The vineyard is closed on Sundays. Before your trip to the land of delicious wine, unrivalled pizza, and endless beauty, consider learning a few essential Italian words and phrases to make navigating around a little easier.