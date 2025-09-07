Situated Between Fort Myers And Naples Is Florida's Mangrove-Topped Island With Quiet Paddling Trails

Getting to Mound Key is only part of the adventure in this secluded part of the Sunshine State. Once paddlers arrive on either the northwest side or the southeast side of the island, they have access to a hiking trail. The trail, less than a mile long, offers signage along the way that describes the history of the island and the Native Americans who once called it home. The pathway leads through thick Florida foliage and by shell mounds that were built by the Calusa Natives.

The peacefulness of the island is guaranteed since the lack of official boat docks on the island means only kayaks, canoes, and smaller crafts are able to land here. The short trail will provide views of wildlife like gopher tortoises and birds native to Florida. Just remember to bring along appropriate footwear to ensure you can climb the steeper areas of the mounds carefully. If you happen to discover an artifact, leave it where you found it so future visitors can enjoy it.

For vacationers staying in Naples, Florida, home to a hidden Gulf Coast beach park with a scenic boardwalk and soft white sands, Mound Key's access is a short 20-mile car ride north. The island is open from sunrise to sunset, and there is no fee to access it. It is recommended to begin your journey to the island when Estero Bay is at high tide to make your trip easier. It's also suggested to pay attention to the weather forecast and to bring a hat and sun protection since the island has no infrastructure. If you bring food and drinks with you, please take any trash back with you to the mainland to dispose of properly.