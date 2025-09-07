Situated Between Fort Myers And Naples Is Florida's Mangrove-Topped Island With Quiet Paddling Trails
The raw beauty of Florida can often be overlooked amid the theme parks and strip malls that populate the state. But just off the state's southwest Gulf Coast sits an island that offers a quiet glimpse into Florida's natural past. Mound Key Archaeological State Park could easily be considered among Florida's most underrated state parks. It's assessable only by boat and provides peaceful waterways past mangroves virtually untouched by humans.
Mound Key is 20 miles south of Fort Myers, Florida, and is an island in Estero Bay. The bay itself is an aquatic preserve protecting a variety of wildlife and vegetation, and surrounds the key, which is an archeological state park. The key sits 30 feet above the water and is believed to have been the ceremonial center of the Calusa Native Americans when Spaniards first arrived in the area in the early 16th century.
Many outdoor enthusiasts come to Florida to experience the most scenic trails, from peaceful boardwalks to jungle paths, but here, access is limited to those on boats. Visitors on paddleboards, canoes, and kayaks often catch up-close views of dolphins and manatees. There's also access to the Calusa Blueway Paddling Trail, which connects to the Caloosahatchee River.
From the water and into the hiking trails
Getting to Mound Key is only part of the adventure in this secluded part of the Sunshine State. Once paddlers arrive on either the northwest side or the southeast side of the island, they have access to a hiking trail. The trail, less than a mile long, offers signage along the way that describes the history of the island and the Native Americans who once called it home. The pathway leads through thick Florida foliage and by shell mounds that were built by the Calusa Natives.
The peacefulness of the island is guaranteed since the lack of official boat docks on the island means only kayaks, canoes, and smaller crafts are able to land here. The short trail will provide views of wildlife like gopher tortoises and birds native to Florida. Just remember to bring along appropriate footwear to ensure you can climb the steeper areas of the mounds carefully. If you happen to discover an artifact, leave it where you found it so future visitors can enjoy it.
For vacationers staying in Naples, Florida, home to a hidden Gulf Coast beach park with a scenic boardwalk and soft white sands, Mound Key's access is a short 20-mile car ride north. The island is open from sunrise to sunset, and there is no fee to access it. It is recommended to begin your journey to the island when Estero Bay is at high tide to make your trip easier. It's also suggested to pay attention to the weather forecast and to bring a hat and sun protection since the island has no infrastructure. If you bring food and drinks with you, please take any trash back with you to the mainland to dispose of properly.