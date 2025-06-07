Florida's Hidden Gulf Coast Beach Park Is A Perfect Naples Getaway With A Scenic Boardwalk And Soft White Sands

It's no secret that Southwest Florida has some incredible beaches. Some are widely known and very popular, while others are hidden away, tucked behind developments or out of sight on tiny barrier islands. The harder-to-find ones are, of course, the most rewarding. Sure, you could take a weeklong outdoor adventure to find crowd-free beaches in wild places. However, it's also possible to find secluded spots not too far from conveniences and resorts. One of these is a hidden Gulf Coast gem: Clam Pass Park.

Clam Pass Park is only obvious thanks to its small parking lot. From there, a path will lead you to a boardwalk, and it's about a 15-minute stroll to get to the beach. A free tram is offered, but if you take it, you'll miss part of the adventure. The boardwalk meanders over beautiful mangrove forests, saltwater creeks, and protected bays teeming with animal life. You'll see birds, fish, crabs, and countless other creatures if you take your time getting to the beach. These waterways are all connected, too, making it the perfect place to explore on a kayak or paddleboard. The Conservancy of Southwest Florida even offers guided tours along the boardwalk, providing an opportunity to learn more about the animals and their mangrove habitat.

Once you arrive at the beach, it's a unique experience that feels distinct from other Naples hotspots. You're a bit farther away from development; the beach feels a little more natural and even more beautiful for it. The sand is glaring white and powdery soft. The pass carves a lazy river back to the mangroves, perfect for floating the day away under the Florida sun. In all, it's an incredible natural escape hidden right in the middle of Naples.