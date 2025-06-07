Florida's Hidden Gulf Coast Beach Park Is A Perfect Naples Getaway With A Scenic Boardwalk And Soft White Sands
It's no secret that Southwest Florida has some incredible beaches. Some are widely known and very popular, while others are hidden away, tucked behind developments or out of sight on tiny barrier islands. The harder-to-find ones are, of course, the most rewarding. Sure, you could take a weeklong outdoor adventure to find crowd-free beaches in wild places. However, it's also possible to find secluded spots not too far from conveniences and resorts. One of these is a hidden Gulf Coast gem: Clam Pass Park.
Clam Pass Park is only obvious thanks to its small parking lot. From there, a path will lead you to a boardwalk, and it's about a 15-minute stroll to get to the beach. A free tram is offered, but if you take it, you'll miss part of the adventure. The boardwalk meanders over beautiful mangrove forests, saltwater creeks, and protected bays teeming with animal life. You'll see birds, fish, crabs, and countless other creatures if you take your time getting to the beach. These waterways are all connected, too, making it the perfect place to explore on a kayak or paddleboard. The Conservancy of Southwest Florida even offers guided tours along the boardwalk, providing an opportunity to learn more about the animals and their mangrove habitat.
Once you arrive at the beach, it's a unique experience that feels distinct from other Naples hotspots. You're a bit farther away from development; the beach feels a little more natural and even more beautiful for it. The sand is glaring white and powdery soft. The pass carves a lazy river back to the mangroves, perfect for floating the day away under the Florida sun. In all, it's an incredible natural escape hidden right in the middle of Naples.
Digging in at Clam Pass Park
The beautiful beach at Clam Pass is part of a 35-acre county park. In addition to the 0.6 miles of soft sand, the park also contains a small ocean inlet that feeds an inland pond called Outer Clam Bay, which is surrounded by mangroves. Once at the beach, you'll find restrooms and a concession stand that rents beach equipment, including cabanas and chairs. There's also Rhodes End, a restaurant and bar courtesy of a nearby resort. The tram between the parking lot and the beach runs continuously, but could be a significant wait on busy holiday weekends.
The Clam Pass itself is one of the most special features of the park. The shallow, sandy sea inlet lets water flow in and out of the mangroves with the tide. It's the perfect place to kayak, but it's also a great swimming hole. You can float on the current and drift along the curving beach. Unlike the intense and dangerous currents found in most Florida inlets, the current here is slight. Of course, care should still be taken and kids supervised, as there are no lifeguards.
The winding, tree-lined creeks are perfect for kayaking or paddleboarding. Rentals are available from the concessionaire, but only for resort guests. If you bring your own boat, there's a launch near the parking lot that puts you right into Outer Clam Bay, and signs guide you through a paddling trail. The trail leads to the beach, but it also provides access to a longer creek that leads to Inner Clam Bay, located behind Vanderbilt Beach. If you're looking for more Naples paddling adventures, check out nearby Keewaydin Island, a little-known paradise with pristine beaches.
Exploring Naples and its lovely beaches
The parking area for Clam Pass is located at the end of Seagate Drive. It's about 15 minutes north of ritzy and chic downtown Naples, with its high-end shops and restaurants. There's no fee to enter the park, but parking is $10 if you don't have a resident's Beach Parking Permit. If you're flying in for the weekend, you'll want to look at flights that arrive at Southwest Florida International Airport. It's 45 minutes north by car, near Fort Myers.
If you're looking for a place to stay in the area, Clam Pass is conveniently located right next to the Naples Grande Beach Resort. The resort has 4.2 stars on Tripadvisor and gets good marks for its friendly staff and convenience to the beach. If you're coming to visit this particular beach, it's a no-brainer. But there are many other fabulous resorts in Naples within just a few minutes' drive.
The busy season in Southwest Florida is winter, when many visitors and part-time residents come to escape colder climates. Summer in Naples is hot, with average highs in July and August nearly 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Spending time at the beautiful beaches is a good way to keep cool, but the heat and humidity can feel oppressive. Also, keep an eye on the storms that might disrupt your trip; hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to November 30, with the peak occurring in early September.