Indiana's 'Princess City' Is An Underrated Gem With A Walkable Downtown Of Shops, Restaurants, And Breweries
With a fitting nickname inspired by a princess of the Shawnee tribe, this understated Indiana town has a population of just over 50,000. The self-proclaimed "Princess City," Mishawaka, offers all the perks of bigger hubs like Fort Wayne, a dynamic Midwest hub that boasts one of the lowest costs of living in America, without feeling too chaotic or tourist-heavy. In other words, it's the perfect relaxing city break.
Less than half an hour from South Bend International Airport and 87 miles from Fort Wayne International Airport, Mishawaka is easily accessible. If you're coming from South Bend, you can find a reasonably priced taxi, rideshare, or rental and get to the city in about 15 minutes. Alternatively, you can also take the local 30 bus to get from South Bend to the city, but because Mishawaka isn't very walkable, having a car on hand is ideal. Those who decide to explore this quaint city's downtown shops, restaurants, breweries, and outdoor attractions will soon realize that they've found a peaceful respite in small-town America. The scenic Mishawaka Riverwalk, in particular, is perfect for strolls, jogs, and quiet coffee breaks.
Things to do in Mishawaka, Indiana
Beyond the Riverwalk, downtown Mishawaka radiates small-town allure thanks to its historic architecture and friendly storefronts. Because this is one of the more walkable parts of the city, you can leave your car behind and take it all in. Shopping here isn't your typical big-box store experience: It's much more personal. You'll find beloved boutiques like Indiana Rug Co. Studio & Gift Shop. Not only are the people here kind and knowledgeable, but this is truly a one-stop shop selling everything from Mishawaka-themed gifts and clothing to home decor, jams, baked goods, and spices.
For second-hand treasures, head to Mishawaka Antiques. You'll find a great furniture selection here, featuring both smaller items, like kitchenware and decorative bowls, and larger pieces like dining sets. The prices are reasonable, and the fact that the owners and employees are so friendly is just the cherry on top. Customers have even gone as far as to liken the experience here to a museum visit. It's open every day until 5 p.m., so there's plenty of time to pencil in a quick visit during your time in Mishawaka.
Those looking for a more traditional and well-rounded shopping experience, though, might want to drive the 16 minutes to University Park Mall. This is your classic retail center featuring familiar chains alongside unique local businesses, complete with a food court and eateries that range from casual to full-service. With over 120 stores to choose from, there's a good chance you'll find something you can't live without.
Where to eat and get outside in Mishawaka, Indiana
Mishawaka's culinary scene is surprisingly rich and varied for such a small town. If you're looking for a great breakfast spot, locals recommend Macadoo's Family Restaurant. Whether you're craving a fluffy omelet, a freshly made cinnamon roll, or a plate of loaded biscuits and gravy (a must-try here), you've found your spot. Don't forget to try their pancake flavor of the day, either — people can't seem to get enough of them. Keep in mind that Macadoo's closes at 2 p.m. on weekdays and 1 p.m. on weekends, so try to come early.
Craft beer enthusiasts will want to check out Evil Czech Brewery. Lovingly described as a place where craft beer meets comfort food, this is a favorite local joint that promises amazing porters and IPAs, crispy wings, and a must-try Cuban sandwich. Even better, if you want to drink a nice, cold beer while sightseeing, you can! Indiana is one of the two unexpected Midwest states where you can shop, sip, and stroll while drinking alcohol in its downtown district, thanks to it being a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.
To get in touch with Mishawaka's nature, pay a visit to Battell Park. It comes with a traditional bandshell, a cascading rock garden, and serene paths for those scenic morning walks. Don't miss out on the Shiojiri Niwa Japanese Garden, with its beautiful foliage and traditional teahouse. Coming to Mishawaka during winter instead? Drive the 15 minutes to South Bend, Indiana's snowiest city, where you can ski, snow tube, and ice skate.