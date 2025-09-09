Indiana's 'Princess City' Is An Underrated Gem With A Walkable Downtown Of Shops, Restaurants, And Breweries

Beyond the Riverwalk, downtown Mishawaka radiates small-town allure thanks to its historic architecture and friendly storefronts. Because this is one of the more walkable parts of the city, you can leave your car behind and take it all in. Shopping here isn't your typical big-box store experience: It's much more personal. You'll find beloved boutiques like Indiana Rug Co. Studio & Gift Shop. Not only are the people here kind and knowledgeable, but this is truly a one-stop shop selling everything from Mishawaka-themed gifts and clothing to home decor, jams, baked goods, and spices.

For second-hand treasures, head to Mishawaka Antiques. You'll find a great furniture selection here, featuring both smaller items, like kitchenware and decorative bowls, and larger pieces like dining sets. The prices are reasonable, and the fact that the owners and employees are so friendly is just the cherry on top. Customers have even gone as far as to liken the experience here to a museum visit. It's open every day until 5 p.m., so there's plenty of time to pencil in a quick visit during your time in Mishawaka.

Those looking for a more traditional and well-rounded shopping experience, though, might want to drive the 16 minutes to University Park Mall. This is your classic retail center featuring familiar chains alongside unique local businesses, complete with a food court and eateries that range from casual to full-service. With over 120 stores to choose from, there's a good chance you'll find something you can't live without.