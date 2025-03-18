You Can Shop, Sip, And Stroll With Alcohol In The Downtown Districts Of Two Unexpected Midwest States

While a DORA may sound like a free-for-all, there are rules to keep things civil. First, you can't bring your own booze. All alcohol consumed within a DORA must be purchased from an approved bar or restaurant inside the zone. Expect to see signage marking the area's limits, and don't be surprised if you're asked to toss your drink before stepping outside the boundaries. Another key point: Not every business within a DORA allows drinks inside. Shops and restaurants that do will have a sign or sticker indicating their participation.

Your drink container matters, too. Some cities require DORA-approved stickers on your cup, as is the case in Mishawaka, Indiana. Others mandate that drinks be served in official DORA cups, which you can get for as little as $1 in the Cedar Lee district of Cleveland, Ohio (one of the most underrated foodie destinations in America). Some districts may also give you a wristband to verify participation.

Timing varies by location. In Cedar Lee, the DORA runs daily, but hours fluctuate: until 11 p.m. on weekends, but only 9 p.m. on weekdays and 8 p.m. on Sundays. Other cities, like Kokomo, Indiana, are more relaxed, allowing outdoor drinking from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day. If you're planning to attend a festival or concert in a DORA, keep in mind that special events often operate under different rules, meaning you might not be able to bring your outside drink into the venue — even if it's technically within the DORA.