You Can Shop, Sip, And Stroll With Alcohol In The Downtown Districts Of Two Unexpected Midwest States
There's something exciting about the idea of strolling through a lively downtown district, cocktail in hand, while perusing boutiques or admiring colorful murals. In most places in the U.S., that kind of freedom is off-limits — strict open container laws mean you could face hefty fines for drinking in public. In New Mexico or Hawaii, for example, carrying an open drink could cost you up to $1,000. However, a handful of states are experimenting with a new approach. In Ohio and Indiana, certain downtown areas now allow people to walk around with alcoholic beverages in hand, so long as they follow a few guidelines. These specially elected drinking zones are called Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas (DORAs).
The concept took off in 2015 when Ohio changed its liquor laws to permit cities with at least 35,000 residents to create outdoor drinking districts. Their aim benefits the people and the cities by fostering community connection, increasing foot traffic, and supporting local businesses. The first DORA appeared in Middletown, Ohio, and since then, more than 100 others have popped up across the state — some cities even have multiple. Indiana followed suit, now boasting over 30 DORAs of its own. These zones have clearly marked boundaries, designated vendors, and time restrictions, ensuring the experience remains safe and controlled.
How DORAs work (and what the catches are)
While a DORA may sound like a free-for-all, there are rules to keep things civil. First, you can't bring your own booze. All alcohol consumed within a DORA must be purchased from an approved bar or restaurant inside the zone. Expect to see signage marking the area's limits, and don't be surprised if you're asked to toss your drink before stepping outside the boundaries. Another key point: Not every business within a DORA allows drinks inside. Shops and restaurants that do will have a sign or sticker indicating their participation.
Your drink container matters, too. Some cities require DORA-approved stickers on your cup, as is the case in Mishawaka, Indiana. Others mandate that drinks be served in official DORA cups, which you can get for as little as $1 in the Cedar Lee district of Cleveland, Ohio (one of the most underrated foodie destinations in America). Some districts may also give you a wristband to verify participation.
Timing varies by location. In Cedar Lee, the DORA runs daily, but hours fluctuate: until 11 p.m. on weekends, but only 9 p.m. on weekdays and 8 p.m. on Sundays. Other cities, like Kokomo, Indiana, are more relaxed, allowing outdoor drinking from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day. If you're planning to attend a festival or concert in a DORA, keep in mind that special events often operate under different rules, meaning you might not be able to bring your outside drink into the venue — even if it's technically within the DORA.
Must-visit DORAs in Ohio and Indiana
If the sound of admiring street art with a drink in hand appeals to you, Cincinnati is the place to be — Cincinnati's been ranked as having the best street art in America, with over 300 murals decorating the city. The broader metro area has over 20 DORAs, but one of the biggest is at The Banks, an 85-acre district in the heart of downtown. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., it features 18 participating vendors and plenty of green space. For a more off-the-beaten-path experience, visit Marietta, Ohio's oldest city with a walkable downtown, where you can sip and explore specialty shops. The DORA runs Wednesday through Saturday from noon to midnight, and over a dozen bars, markets, and bistros participate. Marietta is about 15 minutes from Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport, making it an easy getaway from larger hubs like Columbus or Pittsburgh.
In Warsaw, Indiana, you can sip while soaking in a stunning lakefront setting. Warsaw is known for its gourmet dining and three dazzling lakes, making it an excellent spot for a scenic drink. Unlike other DORAs, Warsaw's operating hours depend on its participating businesses, so check ahead before you go. The closest major airport is Fort Wayne International Airport, about an hour away. For a more energetic experience, you could also stick around Fort Wayne itself, which offers two separate DORAs: one in its downtown district and another in the Electric Works neighborhood, a revitalized area full of restaurants and breweries. The downtown DORA has some of the most lenient hours in the state — running daily from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m.