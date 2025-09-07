A Remote Nature Preserve In The Caribbean Is Home To A Mysterious Cave That's A Hidden Treasure For Snorkelers
The Caribbean is known for some of the world's best snorkeling, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, an archipelagic country renowned for its natural beauty, is no exception. From well-known spots to secluded gems, the area offers plenty of opportunities for divers and snorkelers, including Tobago Cays Marine Park, a hidden gem located on the tiny, remote island of Mayreau.
On the southwestern, windward coast of the largest island, Saint Vincent, lies the secluded cove of Buccament Bay. Here, you will find Petit Byahaut, a tranquil nature preserve located just northwest of Kingstown. Though not far from Sandals Resort, it is removed from Saint Vincent's bustling crowds and resorts. Petit Byahaut is celebrated for its crystal-clear waters, rich marine life, and a peaceful setting ideal for kayaking and snorkeling. Around the bay, forested trails invite hiking and birdwatching: The island is home to more than 170 known species of birds, including the native Saint Vincent parrot, and swooping coastal icons like herons and magnificent frigatebirds.
The primary draw to the area, particularly for underwater adventurers, is the Byahuat Bat Cave, a striking, subterranean sea cavern carved into the rugged volcanic rock and sandstone barely rising above the crystal-clear Caribbean. Accessible only during calm seas and low surge, the cave requires a 300-foot, underwater swim through a narrow tunnel. Some accounts suggest the tunnel may have been built by slaves during colonial times to transport sugar and goods to ships offshore, though its origins remain unclear. Inside, sunlight filters through from the exit, creating a ghostly glow behind swimmers as they descend, then reemerge in open water. Clinging to the ceiling and curving walls are thousands of bats, fluttering and restless — a surreal reward for the brave who venture in.
Exploring Petite Byahuat on Buccament Bay
Dinosaur Head is the face of Byahaut Point, where a 120-foot-high wall teems with sea sponges, coral, and seafans, giving credence to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines' nickname, the "Critter Capital of the Caribbean," with over 400 species of reef fish thriving across its coral reefs and underwater landscapes. At the far end of Buccament Bay lies another tiny cave, home to a school of blackbar soldierfish, who guard its opening in tight formation. A wall of sponges backdrops this striking scene, creating a lush visual for underwater photographers.
Despite its proximity to Sandals Resort, Petite Byahaut itself is primarily accessible by boat, with several yacht moorings nearby, though it extends to land. To get there by car from Kingstown (about 6 miles), drive along the A1 highway toward Buccament Bay, and use the address 5PMJ+MV8 to locate the exact spot. You can also take a taxi or a minibus transfer from Kingstown — used by many cruise ship stopover passengers — starting at about $35 per person, one-way. Plan accordingly and bring snacks, water, sunscreen, and wear sturdy shoes for the trails. Entrance to the park from land costs less than $2 USD as of this writing.
One eco-friendly way to explore the bay and cave is by guided kayak tour — the Cariway Experiences offers varying options, even kayak rum crawls that include a stop in Petite Byahaut. A number of dive and charter operators on Saint Vincent can also help set you up for a day of discovery. Bill Tewes' Dive St. Vincent, one of PADI's oldest operators on the island (since 1978), is a trusted choice, or Clara Tours offers private, full-day customizable tours with everything you need to explore the island and its surrounding neighbors.