A Tiny Remote Island In The Caribbean With Few Locals Is A Secret Gem With Luxury Resorts And World-Class Diving

Some of the best diving in the world is in the Caribbean, among thousands of islands and coral reefs glowing beneath crystal-clear, turquoise waters. The farther you go from the mainland, the more remote islands become, the more untouched coral reefs remain, and the more often harder-to-reach locations reward intrepid travelers with pristine paradise. That's what awaits on Mayreau, the smallest of 32 islands in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines archipelago and a hidden gem. Regarded as having one of the best beaches in the Grenadines, Mayreau is the gateway to Tobago Cays Marine Park, a protected sanctuary of uninhabited islands, sea turtle habitats, and the legendary Horseshoe Reef, considered one of the most stunning reef systems in the world.

Mayreau — pronounced My-row — is only accessible by boat. Most visitors arrive by flying into Union Island in the Grenadines and chartering a boat, or by sailing from Canouan, another of the Grenadines' tiny, laid-back Caribbean gems just 4 miles away. Mayreau's only about 1.5 square miles, with about 300 year-round residents and just one road connecting a handful of businesses, a church, a school, and three quiet coves. Its most famous — Salt Whistle Bay — is a postcard-perfect, crescent-shaped beach with white, powdery sand. It's ideal for snorkeling, paddleboarding, and it sits on the island's leeward side, where calm waters are protected from the tumultuous Atlantic. It's also a popular anchorage for catamarans and yachts traversing the Caribbean. The island's windward side draws kitesurfers for top-tier conditions.

In summer 2024, Hurricane Beryl ripped through St. Vincent and the Grenadines, wreaking havoc on Mayreau and many of the other Grenadines islands, including Union Island. Most of Mayreau's buildings lost their roofs and sustained other severe damage in the storm. Yet the island has worked resiliently to rebuild, even constructing luxury, HOA-style villas hoping to attract more residents to its tiny paradise.