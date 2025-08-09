A Tiny Remote Island In The Caribbean With Few Locals Is A Secret Gem With Luxury Resorts And World-Class Diving
Some of the best diving in the world is in the Caribbean, among thousands of islands and coral reefs glowing beneath crystal-clear, turquoise waters. The farther you go from the mainland, the more remote islands become, the more untouched coral reefs remain, and the more often harder-to-reach locations reward intrepid travelers with pristine paradise. That's what awaits on Mayreau, the smallest of 32 islands in the St. Vincent and the Grenadines archipelago and a hidden gem. Regarded as having one of the best beaches in the Grenadines, Mayreau is the gateway to Tobago Cays Marine Park, a protected sanctuary of uninhabited islands, sea turtle habitats, and the legendary Horseshoe Reef, considered one of the most stunning reef systems in the world.
Mayreau — pronounced My-row — is only accessible by boat. Most visitors arrive by flying into Union Island in the Grenadines and chartering a boat, or by sailing from Canouan, another of the Grenadines' tiny, laid-back Caribbean gems just 4 miles away. Mayreau's only about 1.5 square miles, with about 300 year-round residents and just one road connecting a handful of businesses, a church, a school, and three quiet coves. Its most famous — Salt Whistle Bay — is a postcard-perfect, crescent-shaped beach with white, powdery sand. It's ideal for snorkeling, paddleboarding, and it sits on the island's leeward side, where calm waters are protected from the tumultuous Atlantic. It's also a popular anchorage for catamarans and yachts traversing the Caribbean. The island's windward side draws kitesurfers for top-tier conditions.
In summer 2024, Hurricane Beryl ripped through St. Vincent and the Grenadines, wreaking havoc on Mayreau and many of the other Grenadines islands, including Union Island. Most of Mayreau's buildings lost their roofs and sustained other severe damage in the storm. Yet the island has worked resiliently to rebuild, even constructing luxury, HOA-style villas hoping to attract more residents to its tiny paradise.
Mayreau's coral reefs offer world-class diving
St. Vincent and the Grenadines is renowned for its lush natural beauty, and Mayreau is one of its crown jewels. In addition to the famed Salt Whistle Bay, Mayreau has two other notable coves: Saline Bay — which has a jetty used by ferries from Union Island — and Windward Bay. Just off the east coast lies Mayreau Gardens, one of the region's most celebrated dive and snorkel sites. It's part of the series of reef systems within Tobago Cays Marine Park.
Diving anywhere in the Tobago Cays Marine Park requires the accompaniment of a local, registered dive operator. This regulation exists in part to help mitigate damage to the coral reef formations, but also for safety, as rescue and medical resources are limited. Check out Grenadines Dive on Union Island, one of Mayreau's closest reliable outfitters, though some assistance may be available on Mayreau. The extra effort is worth it: This world-class marine environment offers the chance to see rays, barracuda, sea turtles, and even sharks. Additional highlights include the Puruni shipwreck and Horseshoe Reef, both popular with divers.
In recent years, Caribbean coral reefs have faced increasing threats from stony coral tissue loss disease, which has devastated multiple coral species, as well as mass bleaching caused by rising water temperatures, which reached record levels in 2024. Reef conservation is more vital than ever, and visitors can help support local efforts by respecting guidelines and learning about ongoing initiatives. One such effort is led by Clear Caribbean, a nonprofit partnering with the Mayreau community and various local governmental agencies to initiate a coral restoration program and expand education throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
Enjoy barefoot luxury at the island's resort and explore its tiny, friendly village
As part of Mayreau's ongoing renewal, a new luxury development called Windward Mayreau is taking shape. This exclusive, HOA-style resort will feature ownership-based private villas and a community with a gym and restaurant, all designed to blend sustainability with "barefoot luxury." But you don't need to own property to experience high-end comfort on the island: Mayreau Beach Club is open to the public and features stylish, oceanview villas as well as individual rooms, a poolside beach club, breezy sunset bar, and upscale amenities. Rates start at $475 per night for a single room, and include breakfast.
Mayreau's only village is known as Old Wall, not because there's a wall around it, but possibly because it's associated with the old stone Catholic church there. It extends to Tamarind Hill, the island's highest point, with panoramic views of Salt Whistle Bay and Saline Bay, plus the neighboring islands of Union, Canouan, and Tobago Cays. The church is open to visitors, offering peaceful, stained-glass views. Keep an eye out for iguanas and tortoises hiding in the dry acacia and cacti as you explore the nearby trails.
Dining options on Mayreau are limited yet memorable. The village's Island Paradise Restaurant is a great spot to stop after your stroll to the church, and it's praised by travelers who love the "creative island drinks" and excellent Caribbean food. Travelers also recommend Dennis' Hideaway, known for fresh lobster and live music (there are also rooms to rent). Although it sustained hurricane damage and was still under renovation as of April 2025, it remained partially open to guests. Another favorite, The Ranch Escapade, sits near Saline Bay and serves up rum cocktails, fresh fish, warm service, social media-worthy swings, and fantastic views, plus snorkeling access.