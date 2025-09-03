Tourists Discovering This Ravishingly Beautiful Nordic Destination Could Be In For A Troubling Airport Experience

The new Nuuk Airport opened in November 2024, and the first direct flights from the United States began arriving in June 2025. The last time travelers could fly directly from the U.S. to Greenland was in 2008.

The rollout of the new flights didn't go smoothly, and it seems to have been a combination of weather and strong demand. "The demand has probably been a little bit higher than expected, and with a new airport, there are always going to be some implementation issues, some bumps in the road," Jacob Nitter Sorensen, the chief executive of Air Greenland, told The New York Times.

Even with the turbulence over staffing and security, the project marks a milestone. "It is Greenland's largest construction project to date," according to engineering company NIRAS, which consulted on the project. The runway was extended to more than twice its previous length and now measures more than 7,200 feet, which helps make it long enough to accommodate international flights. Before that, the only runways in Greenland long enough for large planes used for international travel were at American military bases. So Nuuk Airport represents a very real change for Greenland, and with any change, there are adjustments. In the case of United, the airline offered travelers a waiver to rebook their flights without incurring a change fee or rerouting through Keflavik Airport in Iceland. But for now, it may be wise to get travel insurance when booking this particular route as it works out the kinks.