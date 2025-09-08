The Clever Campsite Setup Hack That'll Keep Your Dog Close To You While Camping
Not every vacation is meant to be one you share with your pets. Of course, there are many hotels that allow some animals, like these dog-friendly hotels that make traveling with your pet a breeze. When it comes to spending time with our furry companions on vacation, though, nothing tops the outdoor adventure of camping. While solo camping can be an unexpected antidote to loneliness, bringing your dog with you can make the experience even better. Before you pack your gear, however, there's a clever campsite setup hack you'll want to familiarize yourself with to keep your pup close to you.
Among the DIY camping hacks that will instantly improve your outdoor adventure, wisdom is abundant when it comes to packing, cooking, and warding off unwanted guests at your chosen campsite. Think inexpensive and repurposable freezer packs, lanterns, campsite infrastructure, bug spray, etc. But when it comes to the critter — your pooch — you actually want to keep close. Luckily, the quick and easy dog tethering hack allows both of you to lean into the camping adventure while also maintaining peace of mind.
The DIY dog run zip line that's easy to assemble
Even if your dog is an experienced outdoor adventurer, they'll still be taking in a new environment and may want to explore; you don't want to risk losing sight of them if they spot a squirrel and take off. Some places only allow dogs on leashes, but you may not want to be on constant pet duty, especially if you are the solo human on the campsite. Tethering your pooch to one stationary object also may not be appealing, since it doesn't give them much space to stretch out — it's their vacation, too, remember.
According to Reddit, the solution is a simple, DIY "zip line" style tether that both keeps your dog secure and allows them greater freedom to explore the campsite, and only requires a handful of easy-to-acquire supplies. First, you'll need a rope or cable. Add a metal ring to the line, then choose two trees that aren't too far from each other, so the cord stays taut. Depending on the size of the trunks, you may need ratchet straps to secure the rope. The metal ring slides along the rope, and a bungee cord affixed to a carabiner acts as a leash between the rope and your dog, allowing them a longer lead than is typically feasible when held by human hands.
Speaking of a long lead, however, one Redditor cautioned against making the bungee cord too long, lest your dog enthusiastically tangle itself up on everything around the campsite, including you. Several people who commented on the original Reddit thread also suggest using a harness, rather than a collar, when your dog is tethered to the zip line for ease of movement as well as security.