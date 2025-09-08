The Clever Campsite Setup Hack That'll Keep Your Dog Close To You While Camping

Even if your dog is an experienced outdoor adventurer, they'll still be taking in a new environment and may want to explore; you don't want to risk losing sight of them if they spot a squirrel and take off. Some places only allow dogs on leashes, but you may not want to be on constant pet duty, especially if you are the solo human on the campsite. Tethering your pooch to one stationary object also may not be appealing, since it doesn't give them much space to stretch out — it's their vacation, too, remember.

According to Reddit, the solution is a simple, DIY "zip line" style tether that both keeps your dog secure and allows them greater freedom to explore the campsite, and only requires a handful of easy-to-acquire supplies. First, you'll need a rope or cable. Add a metal ring to the line, then choose two trees that aren't too far from each other, so the cord stays taut. Depending on the size of the trunks, you may need ratchet straps to secure the rope. The metal ring slides along the rope, and a bungee cord affixed to a carabiner acts as a leash between the rope and your dog, allowing them a longer lead than is typically feasible when held by human hands.

Speaking of a long lead, however, one Redditor cautioned against making the bungee cord too long, lest your dog enthusiastically tangle itself up on everything around the campsite, including you. Several people who commented on the original Reddit thread also suggest using a harness, rather than a collar, when your dog is tethered to the zip line for ease of movement as well as security.