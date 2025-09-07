Costo's Scent-Free Set-And-Forget Bug Repellent Is Like Putting A Forcefield Around Your Campsite
Nothing puts a dampener on a camping trip like developing a topographical map of mosquito bites on any exposed skin. Traditional mosquito-deterring options, ranging from DEET-based sprays to incense-like mosquito coils or torches, usually cover a highly localized area. However, Costco is saving the day (or, rather, those annoying dusk hours) with a device that is effective in a radius of up to 20 feet, including all the people and pets within that area. It's the kind of lifesaver you'll want for a quick and easy camping retreat.
Thermacell E95 Mosquito Repellent is a rechargeable mosquito repeller that diffuses repellent into the air from disposable cartridges. Unlike traditional insecticide sprays, you don't need to apply it directly to the skin, and it's completely odorless. The device has a battery life of 13 hours, while standard 1-ounce refill cartridges provide up to 36 hours of protection. The Thermacell E95 does a great job protecting spaces like picnic tables or campsite kitchen areas, but it can also be used on the move. "I use it kayak fishing, and for that it's great," shared one angler on Reddit. "I was out well after dark and barely got touched by a bug. Without it, I'm swarmed by hundreds."
The device comes with a fast-charging dock and two refills. It is available at Costco, while models with slight variations can also be found directly through Thermacell's website, The Home Depot, and Lowe's.
Is Thermacell E95 Mosquito Repellent safe?
Thermacell E95 Mosquito Repellent is safe for humans and pets when airborne, according to vetting by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). However, you should always wash your hands after changing the cartridges and, of course, never consume the insecticide. In addition, the repellent should never be used in a closed-in space like an RV or inside a home. The device uses 5.5% metofluthrin as the active ingredient. This insecticide can be found in many battery-powered mosquito repellers, including Off! Clip-On Mosquito Repellent.
Although metofluthrin is harmful to some "good insects" and other critters you encounter while camping, it's unlikely the Thermacell E95 device will pose a significant threat to them. "Metofluthrin is highly toxic to aquatic invertebrates, fish, and bees. But the exposure of these non-target organisms to metofluthrin is, however, unlikely based on the use pattern," notes a report by the Pest Management Regulatory Agency of Canada. When sprayed from the Thermacell E95, the compound itself breaks down quickly, and the amount released into the air is considered negligible.
However, if you're uncomfortable using synthetic insecticides, there are other creative options worth considering. Experiment with this TikToker's simple coffee hack for a mosquito-free camp experience or keep insects far away from your campsite with this pantry staple. Whatever you do, it's never a bad idea to be ready with a heavy-duty bug repellent in case the mosquitoes are extra determined.