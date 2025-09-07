Costo's Scent-Free Set-And-Forget Bug Repellent Is Like Putting A Forcefield Around Your Campsite

Nothing puts a dampener on a camping trip like developing a topographical map of mosquito bites on any exposed skin. Traditional mosquito-deterring options, ranging from DEET-based sprays to incense-like mosquito coils or torches, usually cover a highly localized area. However, Costco is saving the day (or, rather, those annoying dusk hours) with a device that is effective in a radius of up to 20 feet, including all the people and pets within that area. It's the kind of lifesaver you'll want for a quick and easy camping retreat.

Thermacell E95 Mosquito Repellent is a rechargeable mosquito repeller that diffuses repellent into the air from disposable cartridges. Unlike traditional insecticide sprays, you don't need to apply it directly to the skin, and it's completely odorless. The device has a battery life of 13 hours, while standard 1-ounce refill cartridges provide up to 36 hours of protection. The Thermacell E95 does a great job protecting spaces like picnic tables or campsite kitchen areas, but it can also be used on the move. "I use it kayak fishing, and for that it's great," shared one angler on Reddit. "I was out well after dark and barely got touched by a bug. Without it, I'm swarmed by hundreds."

The device comes with a fast-charging dock and two refills. It is available at Costco, while models with slight variations can also be found directly through Thermacell's website, The Home Depot, and Lowe's.