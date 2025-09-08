Hidden In The Mountains Above San Diego Is California's Idyllic Campground With A Perfect Waterfall Swimming Hole

San Diego County and its surroundings have no shortage of great camping spots. There's the South Carlsbad State Beach campgrounds, just outside Carlsbad, an underrated beach town full of family-friendly fun. Just across the county line in nearby Orange County is San Clemente, California's "Spanish village by the sea," with beautiful camping on the coast. And away from the ocean, hidden in the mountains above San Diego, Green Valley Campground awaits near wooded hiking trails and a swimming hole fed by a waterfall.

The camping area, which sits at an elevation of 4,000 feet, is part of the 24,700-acre Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, a peaceful refuge characterized by oak forests, scenic meadows, and rushing creeks — one of which runs through the campgrounds, creating a series of natural pools and cascades that are ideal for splashing around on a sunny day.

Green Valley features 81 campsites ($40 per night), each with a picnic table and fire pit, and all include access to restrooms and showers. Guests can purchase ice and firewood on the premises, and reservations are required on weekends between April and October. Even if you're not pitching a tent, you can bring a picnic or fire up a grill in the campgrounds' day use section ($10 per car) and wade into the shallow waterfall pools at Green Valley's popular swimming area.