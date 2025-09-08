Hidden In The Mountains Above San Diego Is California's Idyllic Campground With A Perfect Waterfall Swimming Hole
San Diego County and its surroundings have no shortage of great camping spots. There's the South Carlsbad State Beach campgrounds, just outside Carlsbad, an underrated beach town full of family-friendly fun. Just across the county line in nearby Orange County is San Clemente, California's "Spanish village by the sea," with beautiful camping on the coast. And away from the ocean, hidden in the mountains above San Diego, Green Valley Campground awaits near wooded hiking trails and a swimming hole fed by a waterfall.
The camping area, which sits at an elevation of 4,000 feet, is part of the 24,700-acre Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, a peaceful refuge characterized by oak forests, scenic meadows, and rushing creeks — one of which runs through the campgrounds, creating a series of natural pools and cascades that are ideal for splashing around on a sunny day.
Green Valley features 81 campsites ($40 per night), each with a picnic table and fire pit, and all include access to restrooms and showers. Guests can purchase ice and firewood on the premises, and reservations are required on weekends between April and October. Even if you're not pitching a tent, you can bring a picnic or fire up a grill in the campgrounds' day use section ($10 per car) and wade into the shallow waterfall pools at Green Valley's popular swimming area.
Plan your hike to Green Valley Falls
Apart from the swimming holes in the day use area, visitors will find a few deeper pools along the Sweetwater River nearby. A short half-mile loop leads from the restroom facilities to Green Valley Falls, where the river cascades over huge boulders (from which point it flows 55 miles downstream to the San Diego Bay). The hike is easy and mostly shaded; it takes about 15 minutes to complete, or longer if you swim. Head out earlier in the day to avoid crowds, especially on weekends. If you'd like to try a longer hike, the trail connects to the 3.8-mile Arroyo Secco Loop — just be sure to wear sunscreen and a hat, as the longer trail sees more direct sun.
Green Valley Campground is located in Descanso, California, about a 50-minute drive from San Diego and its international airport. You'll need a car, as the area is not served by public transportation. If you'd like to stay near Green Valley Falls but you're not interested in camping, try Viejas Casino & Resort (starting at $149 per night), about 12 miles from the falls (and on the road to San Diego). In the town of Descanso, you'll find casual dining options like the Mexican eatery Veronica's Kitchen, located adjacent to Perkins Market, a good spot to pick up picnic supplies. Headed back to the city? Don't miss San Diego's picturesque hiking trail, which offers a peaceful escape from crowds and canyon views.