One Of America's Friendliest Destinations Is A Cute, Walkable College Town In Upstate New York
Once listed by Forbes as one of "America's friendliest towns," the historic community of Hamilton in Central New York oozes with charm and a welcoming hospitality that needs to be experienced. Known for being the home of Colgate University, Hamilton is a thriving college town that can easily be explored on foot, where you can marvel at historic buildings, browse the local shops, or stop off for a bite to eat. Hamilton is as picturesque as they come, with colorful buildings that boast striking architectural styles, and the historic Colgate Inn is a great example of this. Dating back 100 years, this is a wonderful accommodation choice, just steps from Colgate University — they even provide complimentary bike rentals to explore the area.
Originally called "Payne's Settlement" until it became Hamilton Village in 1816, this charming town has a lot of history to uncover. There's no better place to start than its historic district, which has many of the village's unmissable sights. Given the significance of this walkable district, it is no wonder it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Situated around an hour from Syracuse Hancock International Airport, Hamilton is easy to get to and makes a great base for exploring the surrounding Chenango Valley. Hamilton may be located too far away to make it the perfect day trip from New York City, but there is every reason to enjoy more than just a day here, given the ample offerings. The nearby town of Binghamton, regarded as the "carousel capital of the world," was known for being a manufacturing town along the Chenango Canal; however, it was Hamilton that was the original outpost until 1878.
Unmissable highlights in Hamilton's historic district
As you might have guessed, Hamilton's downtown district is where it's at. You could easily spend hours here exploring the area, and if you are staying in the nearby Colgate Inn, it is just a short walk to the heart of town. While strolling around town, keep an eye out for the iconic Hamilton movie theatre, which dates back to 1895 and is the perfect place to stay entertained. They even have free matinees for kids, as well as the beautiful Palace Theater, which is a creative hub for artists.
The entire district has 157 historic buildings, so architectural enthusiasts will be in their element here. This is also where you will find plenty of local shops and businesses, which are well worth visiting. One standout is the Colgate Bookstore, a one-stop shop for Colgate University merchandise as well as gifts and a variety of books. Downtown Hamilton has some great little eateries too, so when hunger sets in, grab a delicious sandwich at Hamilton Eatery or fresh-baked treats or bagels at Flour & Salt.
Of course, you cannot visit Hamilton without setting foot on the Colgate University campus, a cornerstone of the town. This liberal arts college welcomes visitors to enjoy a self-guided tour of the historic campus, where you can experience its charm and appreciate its 200-year-old history. When the day is done, why not enjoy an evening tipple at The Tavern at the Colgate Inn, or if you fancy a craft beer, take a short walk south to Good Nature Brewing for a tasty flight.
Enjoy outdoor recreation around Hamilton, New York
Hamilton is a dream for history buffs and cultural enthusiasts, but nature lovers will thrive here, too. From Hamilton, you can easily embark on the scenic Chenango Canal Towpath Trail, which is a 7.8-mile route that takes you back in time and follows the original canal tow path. This is an easy trail to suit everyone, and wildlife enthusiasts may even spot some rabbits, deer, robins, and more while hiking. Just be sure to brush up on the crucial safety tips for solo hikes if you're going on your own.
A 30-minute drive from Hamilton, you will find Chittenango Falls State Park, a waterfall playground with campsites and pretty trails. The main draw is the impressive 167-foot waterfall, which was formed a staggering 400 million years ago. Visitors have the opportunity to witness the cascade from different perspectives, each providing stunning views.
Back in town, you will also find a variety of trails suitable for mountain biking and hiking on the grounds of Colgate University, which is a great option if you are short on time but still want to experience nature. If outdoor recreation means striving for that hole-in-one, you will be happy to learn that Seven Oaks Golf Club is within easy reach. Not only is this historic golf course known for its extensive tee areas and beautiful surroundings, but it is popular with families, too, since kids under 12 play for free.