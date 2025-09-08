One Of America's Friendliest Destinations Is A Cute, Walkable College Town In Upstate New York

Once listed by Forbes as one of "America's friendliest towns," the historic community of Hamilton in Central New York oozes with charm and a welcoming hospitality that needs to be experienced. Known for being the home of Colgate University, Hamilton is a thriving college town that can easily be explored on foot, where you can marvel at historic buildings, browse the local shops, or stop off for a bite to eat. Hamilton is as picturesque as they come, with colorful buildings that boast striking architectural styles, and the historic Colgate Inn is a great example of this. Dating back 100 years, this is a wonderful accommodation choice, just steps from Colgate University — they even provide complimentary bike rentals to explore the area.

Originally called "Payne's Settlement" until it became Hamilton Village in 1816, this charming town has a lot of history to uncover. There's no better place to start than its historic district, which has many of the village's unmissable sights. Given the significance of this walkable district, it is no wonder it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Situated around an hour from Syracuse Hancock International Airport, Hamilton is easy to get to and makes a great base for exploring the surrounding Chenango Valley. Hamilton may be located too far away to make it the perfect day trip from New York City, but there is every reason to enjoy more than just a day here, given the ample offerings. The nearby town of Binghamton, regarded as the "carousel capital of the world," was known for being a manufacturing town along the Chenango Canal; however, it was Hamilton that was the original outpost until 1878.