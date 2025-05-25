The 'Carousel Capital Of The World' Is A Timeless New York City With Vintage Charm And Diverse Food

When the pressures of the modern world become too much, visiting a place with a touch of nostalgia is just the cure. Situated on the border with Pennsylvania, about a three-hour drive from New York City, Binghamton has made a name as the self-proclaimed "Carousel Capital of the World," beating out New Orleans and its carousel-themed revolving bar.

With easy interstate access via the Greater Binghamton Airport (BGM), Greater Binghamton is home to six beautifully restored carousels constructed between 1919 and 1934. Featuring prancing ponies, dogs, and even a monkey-decorated chariot, each carousel constitutes one of only 150 wood-carved merry-go-rounds in the U.S. and Canada. And, the best part? You can ride all six without paying a dime.

The carousels are undeniably linked to Binghamton's past success as a manufacturing town with a prime location along the Chenango Canal. After making his fortune producing shoes, George F. Johnson donated the carousels as a way to give back to his community with the condition that they remain free to all. Although the carousels and manicured Victorian neighborhoods contribute an air of vintage refinery, Binghamton is in no way stuck in the past. Annual festivals, including the cutting-edge LUMA Projection Arts Festival, attract visitors from all over while restaurants ranging from Chinese kitchens to Trinidadian eateries put Binghamton on the foodie map. Add easy access to nature escapes like Chenango Valley State Park plus a myriad of historic homes and art museums, and you have a top-notch destination for your next trip.