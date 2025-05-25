The 'Carousel Capital Of The World' Is A Timeless New York City With Vintage Charm And Diverse Food
When the pressures of the modern world become too much, visiting a place with a touch of nostalgia is just the cure. Situated on the border with Pennsylvania, about a three-hour drive from New York City, Binghamton has made a name as the self-proclaimed "Carousel Capital of the World," beating out New Orleans and its carousel-themed revolving bar.
With easy interstate access via the Greater Binghamton Airport (BGM), Greater Binghamton is home to six beautifully restored carousels constructed between 1919 and 1934. Featuring prancing ponies, dogs, and even a monkey-decorated chariot, each carousel constitutes one of only 150 wood-carved merry-go-rounds in the U.S. and Canada. And, the best part? You can ride all six without paying a dime.
The carousels are undeniably linked to Binghamton's past success as a manufacturing town with a prime location along the Chenango Canal. After making his fortune producing shoes, George F. Johnson donated the carousels as a way to give back to his community with the condition that they remain free to all. Although the carousels and manicured Victorian neighborhoods contribute an air of vintage refinery, Binghamton is in no way stuck in the past. Annual festivals, including the cutting-edge LUMA Projection Arts Festival, attract visitors from all over while restaurants ranging from Chinese kitchens to Trinidadian eateries put Binghamton on the foodie map. Add easy access to nature escapes like Chenango Valley State Park plus a myriad of historic homes and art museums, and you have a top-notch destination for your next trip.
Experience the art, culture, and emerging culinary scene in Binghamton
The quality and diversity of Binghamton's museums and galleries will truly impress. Housed in a pristine Gilded Age mansion, the Roberson Museum showcases rotating contemporary art, science, and history exhibits for all ages. Alternatively, learn about the city's rich history at the Bundy Museum or step back in time at the Phelps Mansion, where period furnishings will transport you to the opulence of the Gilded Age. Local art lovers can't miss the First Friday Art Walk in the Downtown Arts District, an event held monthly with gallery openings, live shows, and free trolley transportation.
You can usually expect pop-up First Friday exhibits at several cafes, but Binghamton's restaurants are worth a visit any time of the month. You can't miss the town's signature dish, "spiedies" sandwiches. Representing the city's strong Italian-American heritage, the sandwich includes marinated chunks of succulent lamb, chicken, beef, or pork stuffed into a fresh roll. The jury's out on who whips up the best spiedies, but the locals have strong opinions. "This is a question that may spark violence," shared one diner on Reddit. "That said, I prefer...the Spiedie and Rib Pit in Chenango."
For flavor-packed Trinidadian favorites like curry chicken or shrimp jam-packed with fragrant spices, grab a meal at De Island Hut. But, if you're craving Szechuan cuisine like rich mapo tofu with just the right chilly kick, you can't miss Red Chili Restaurant's extensive menu and garden-like decor.
Discover the best kid-friendly and outdoor activities in Binghamton
Binghamton is a little too far away to make it the perfect day trip getaway from New York City's bustle, but there's plenty to keep you occupied during a weekend getaway and over 25 hotels. After exploring the city center, head to the Ross Park Zoo to see endangered species like snow leopards and red pandas, and learn about the zoo's conservation efforts. If you're traveling with kids, you can't miss the Discovery Center of the Southern Tier, an interactive children's museum with over 30 exhibits. Although less famous than the best children's museum in America, it's well-designed and right next to the zoo.
For a more serene experience, visit the Cutler Botanic Garden and explore 14 themed zones, including rock gardens, hydrangea collections, and a colorful array of annual flowers. The best time to visit is on Saturdays when the year-round Broome County Regional Farmers Market is set up next door.
After filling up on farm-fresh goodies, spend the afternoon at Chenango Valley State Park. This preserve boasts an 18-hole golf course, serene hiking trails, 184 campsites, and rustic cabins. However, the Twin Kettle Lakes are the park's main draw. Formed during the glacial melt process, these lakes welcome swimmers, birders, and anglers, and are especially beautiful during the autumn months. But, if you visit during the summer, make sure the swimming area is open. This space is roped off and features a beach with soft sand and picnic tables.