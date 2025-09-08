This Lakeside Missouri City With College-Town Charm Is Home To America's Oldest Record Store

On a sunny Saturday morning in Kirksville, Missouri, you can start the day eating the fluffiest French toast, then walk through a flower-filled campus to a farmers market in the quiet downtown and pick up a stack of new vinyl at the oldest record stores in the United States. Kirksville is not a big city, but as the home of Truman State University and the largest city in the mostly rural region, it has college-town charm and spirit that rivals the hometowns of more famous liberal arts universities, and a peacefulness that can't be beat. From late-night dancing on weekends to sunset dinners by the lake and a vibrant academic atmosphere, you will find surprising charm, history, and myths hidden around every corner of Kirksville.

Kirksville is a common destination for regional travelers in northeastern Missouri, but it is also a great road trip destination for several larger Midwestern cities and a charming weekend stop for a taste of a liberal arts college community. It is less than two hours for travelers from Columbia, Missouri, an artsy college town called the "Athens of Missouri," and about three hours from Kansas City, St. Louis, Des Moines, and Iowa City, the Midwest's only UNESCO-designated city of literature. If you want to fly in, Kirksville's regional airport has flights from St. Louis and Chicago, and a train station is 13 miles away. As a smaller city that is rather spread out with few public transit options, a car makes life much easier. But if you plan ahead, you can use the local Kirk-Tran bus service, which offers flexible daytime routes and is a low-cost option at $2 to $4 per ride.