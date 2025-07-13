The Midwest's One And Only 'UNESCO-Designated City Of Literature' Is A Unique, Art-Centric Gem

If you're a bookworm, you might travel around the world to visit 11 destinations for fans of every book genre. From Germany's internationally renowned college town of Heidelberg to the world's largest independent bookstore in Oregon, there's much in the way of literature tourism. But many people are unaware that Iowa City was designated as the first UNESCO City of Literature in the United States in 2008.

Iowa City might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of literary hotspots, but one stroll through its historic downtown, and you'll quickly understand why it holds the title. Stroll its streets to admire art museums, bookstores, and book-themed sculptures, or learn about the city's creative roots on the Literary Walk. The city's ties to the written word date back to 1897, when the University of Iowa offered its first creative writing class. Fast forward to 1936, when the university established the first creative writing program in the country, known today as the distinguished Iowa Writers' Workshop.

The community embraces its love for storytelling through year-round events, like author readings, book discussion groups, and engaging festivals that bring both emerging and renowned writers to town. To reach Iowa City, the nearest major city airport is the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids, 23 miles north of downtown.