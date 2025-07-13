The Midwest's One And Only 'UNESCO-Designated City Of Literature' Is A Unique, Art-Centric Gem
If you're a bookworm, you might travel around the world to visit 11 destinations for fans of every book genre. From Germany's internationally renowned college town of Heidelberg to the world's largest independent bookstore in Oregon, there's much in the way of literature tourism. But many people are unaware that Iowa City was designated as the first UNESCO City of Literature in the United States in 2008.
Iowa City might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of literary hotspots, but one stroll through its historic downtown, and you'll quickly understand why it holds the title. Stroll its streets to admire art museums, bookstores, and book-themed sculptures, or learn about the city's creative roots on the Literary Walk. The city's ties to the written word date back to 1897, when the University of Iowa offered its first creative writing class. Fast forward to 1936, when the university established the first creative writing program in the country, known today as the distinguished Iowa Writers' Workshop.
The community embraces its love for storytelling through year-round events, like author readings, book discussion groups, and engaging festivals that bring both emerging and renowned writers to town. To reach Iowa City, the nearest major city airport is the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids, 23 miles north of downtown.
Take a stroll along literature's living legacy in Iowa City
One of the best ways to get acquainted with the city is to explore the Literary Walk. Located downtown, you can see a series of bronze plaques embedded in the sidewalks along both sides of Iowa Avenue and North Linn Street. Similar to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, this literary promenade recognizes more than 89 authors. Along the walk, there are also some book sculptures that celebrate authors with Iowa City connections who have studied or lived in the city. The plaques and sculptures include artwork, a brief biography of the author, and excerpts or quotes from their writing.
The city holds literature events throughout the year, but one of the most popular is the Iowa City Book Festival. Held in early October, there are usually around 50 events spread over a week. Visitors can participate in author panels, readings, workshops, book fairs, and film screenings. The nonprofit Iowa City UNESCO City of Literature organization also puts on a children's literature festival called One Book Two Book. The family-friendly events for the weekend festival in February include storytimes, book fairs, and cartoon screenings. Other notable events include the Mission Creek Festival, which brings together musicians and writers, and the Iowa Summer Writing Festival for writers in nearly every genre.
Discover Iowa City's art and independent bookstores
Iowa City's downtown area is covered in colorful murals and sculptures. Near the Iowa River Landing, the Sculpture Walk features 11 works of art, each created by an Iowa artist and inspired by a literary work. Another good place to see contemporary works is the Stanley Museum of Art, which is also free to enter. Located on campus, it houses more than 16,000 pieces in its permanent collection, including African artwork, as well as notable works by Jackson Pollock and Henri Matisse.
Want to rub elbows with local writers, talk to your favorite author, or pick up a signed copy of a book? Visit the Prairie Lights Bookstore, an Iowa City institution since 1978. Located in the same space frequented by E.E. Cummings, Robert Frost, and Langston Hughes, today, the bookstore spans three floors. The indie bookstore also includes a café located on the top level, which serves up freshly brewed coffee and pastries. Year-round, the shop hosts readings, meet-and-greets, and author-led discussions.
Another must-do for bibliophiles is the Haunted Bookshop, a second-hand bookstore located in a historic home. Watched over by a few cats and possibly a ghost, the bookstore offers a curated Surprise Me! Bag, just give them your interests and budget. Literature buffs can also visit the Kurt Vonnegut House on Van Buren Street to view the outside of the Victorian mansion where the author lived and began writing "Slaughterhouse-Five."