Midway Between St. Louis And Kansas City Is A Charming River Gem With A Scenic Trail Through Downtown And Lively Casino

Boonville isn't a big city, but it is a hotspot for activities in central Missouri and sits right along the Missouri River. If you bike in on the Katy Trail, you have to stop for sweeping views of the river from the Boonville Katy Bridge, which is easily accessible from the downtown area. But that's not all that is there — this little city has something to offer for everyone from history buffs to nature enthusiasts, cyclists, gamblers, and travelers with a taste for small town charm.

Booneville sits roughly halfway between St. Louis (home to a national park and a world-famous man-made landmark) and Kansas City (which boasts a unique theme park inspired by a classic novel that takes visitors on a thrill-filled trip around the world). Boonville is also home to the Isle of Capri Casino, which makes it a great option for night life for locals without having to make a trek to a larger city. Boonville's central location also makes it a fun weekend road trip destination for anyone from Missouri or surrounding states and a lovely place for a little bite of history and a quiet weekend.

The city is just off of I-70, which is one of the longest highways in the country and cuts through hundreds of miles of tallgrass prairie in the central United States. If you're already on I-70 for a cross-country road trip, Boonville is near the midpoint, so it can be a great stopover. If you are coming from further away, Boonville is one hour and 45 minutes from Kansas City's MCI airport, or roughly two hours from St. Louis's Lambert airport. If you're looking to avoid hours of driving, there are regular train stops at the train station 25 miles away in Columbia, and flights from Chicago and Dallas through Columbia's regional airport.