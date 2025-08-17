Midway Between St. Louis And Kansas City Is A Charming River Gem With A Scenic Trail Through Downtown And Lively Casino
Boonville isn't a big city, but it is a hotspot for activities in central Missouri and sits right along the Missouri River. If you bike in on the Katy Trail, you have to stop for sweeping views of the river from the Boonville Katy Bridge, which is easily accessible from the downtown area. But that's not all that is there — this little city has something to offer for everyone from history buffs to nature enthusiasts, cyclists, gamblers, and travelers with a taste for small town charm.
Booneville sits roughly halfway between St. Louis (home to a national park and a world-famous man-made landmark) and Kansas City (which boasts a unique theme park inspired by a classic novel that takes visitors on a thrill-filled trip around the world). Boonville is also home to the Isle of Capri Casino, which makes it a great option for night life for locals without having to make a trek to a larger city. Boonville's central location also makes it a fun weekend road trip destination for anyone from Missouri or surrounding states and a lovely place for a little bite of history and a quiet weekend.
The city is just off of I-70, which is one of the longest highways in the country and cuts through hundreds of miles of tallgrass prairie in the central United States. If you're already on I-70 for a cross-country road trip, Boonville is near the midpoint, so it can be a great stopover. If you are coming from further away, Boonville is one hour and 45 minutes from Kansas City's MCI airport, or roughly two hours from St. Louis's Lambert airport. If you're looking to avoid hours of driving, there are regular train stops at the train station 25 miles away in Columbia, and flights from Chicago and Dallas through Columbia's regional airport.
Attractions and activities in Boonville
Boonville's connection with the 237-mile Katy Trail — which riders say is a breathtaking trail that bikers should visit at least once — makes it a great place to stop in and stay if you're a cyclist, hiker, or horse-rider. You can also make it a starting point if you want to do a shorter trip along the Missouri River or spend some time exploring the city. The Isle of Capri Casino is open seven days a week. Sunday through Thursday, it's open from 8 a.m. to 5 a.m., and on the weekends it doesn't close at all. With 29,000 square feet of space offering slots and table games, there's plenty to keep you entertained all night. And when you need to sleep, you don't have to go far. The on-site Isle of Capri Casino Hotel offers cozy beds and two restaurants.
The city was named after Daniel Boone's sons and was the site of multiple Civil War events. You can take a self-guided walking tour and experience some of the more than 400 historic places registered, including sites like the Old Cooper County Jail that housed Frank James. For museums, check out the Rivers, Trails, and Rails Museum next to the Katy Trailhead for local travel history, or tour Mitchell Antique Motorcar Museum for $5. The downtown area also has antique shops like Charm and Patina, and if you plan ahead, you can catch whimsical festivals downtown like the Miracle on Mainstreet Festival in December. A little further from the city center, Warm Spring Ranch (open seasonally) is a breeding ground for the famous Budweiser Clydesdales and a can't-miss for horse enthusiasts. (A note — aside from the casino, some of these destinations have limited hours or require reservation, so it's best to check before going.)
Food and accommodations in Boonville
If you're looking for places to stay, the highly-rated Hotel Frederick is a top choice. In addition to food and a cozy room, this hotel is just steps away from the Katy Trail, and offers bike rentals by the hour or by the day if you want an excursion without the hassle of bringing your own. The Isle of Capri Casino Hotel also offers a comfortable hotel experience with direct access to their games and restaurants, and there are various bed and breakfasts in the area, including top-rated choices like Boonville Luxury Lodging, that can offer you a unique and comfortable experience with even more small-town charm. Prices range from near $70 up to $150 or more per night depending on your choice of lodging. If Boonville is a pit stop on your Katy Trail bike tour and you want to camp, check out Katy Roundhouse in New Franklin, about three miles from Boonville.
For food, American restaurants are the standard, and while the variety doesn't quite compare to bigger cities, there are still plenty of options. Top rated spots include Maggie's Bar and Grill, The Cove Restaurant and Bar, and The Brew Brothers. The low costs of the area mean that many places come in below the $20 mark for a meal. That means that along with hotel costs and gas for a four-hour road trip, you could stretch a $500 budget or less into a two-night stay for two. Looking for more cheap vacation ideas? Check out our roundup of surprisingly affordable U.S. destinations for a magical late-summer getaway.