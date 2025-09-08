How Rick Steves Keeps His Belongings Safe When Staying In Hotels

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Travelers these days don't just pack a bag full of clothing and toiletries. Many of us are lugging along all our devices. You might have your laptop with you to make reservations or stream your favorite shows when you get back to the hotel at night. You may have a tablet for your kids to keep them entertained after they've spent the day following you around museums. It's almost a given that you have your phone with you. Then there are expensive cameras, jewelry, and all sorts of other items. When you go out on the town for a day of sightseeing, you may want to bring all your valuable items with you in a backpack or bag so they're not stolen in the hotel. However, travel pro Rick Steves has some advice that may surprise you. On his website, Steves tells travelers to leave valuable items inside the hotel room.

He explains, "Expensive gear, such as a laptop, is much safer in your room than with you in a day bag on the streets. ... Theft from hotel rooms happens, of course, but it's relatively rare — hoteliers are quick to squelch a pattern of theft." In fact, the thing you're often warned about when traveling in Europe (Steves' area of expertise) is pickpockets. Steves himself has been pickpocketed there a few times, though it can happen anywhere. Walking around with all your valuable items in your bag makes you a target while you're distracted looking at the sights. However, there are a few things you should know about leaving your belongings behind in the room to help keep them safer.