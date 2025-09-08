North America's 'Best Airport Hotel' Is A New York Jet-Age Icon Channeling Luxury And The Golden Era Of Travel

If you've been around a while, you may recall an airline named Trans World Airlines (TWA), which operated from 1930 to 2001, until it was merged into American Airlines. TWA began service in Kansas City, Missouri, as Transcontinental Air Transport — and the city was once poised to become the "air capital of the United States," according to Charles Lindbergh. From 1939 until 1960, wealthy businessman, movie producer, and aerospace engineer Howard Hughes led the airline, establishing its international reputation for innovation and indulgence — which frequently drew celebrity passengers to its all-jet fleet — and it was the first airline to offer this level of service beginning in 1967, as well as other industry-leading modernizations. When TWA ceased operations in 2001, its Flight Center at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) stood vacant until its brilliant transformation into the TWA Hotel, which opened in 2019.

While travelers and experts continue to debate whether JFK or LaGuardia is the best NYC airport, it may very well be that JFK's TWA Hotel would tip the scales in its favor (in spite of warnings to steer clear if you don't want your luggage lost or its risk for constant delays). Dripping in awards like the 2024 Fifty Grande's Greatest Hotels Ever award for the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region, the 2023 Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards, and, most recently, the 2025 Skytrax award for Best Airport Hotel in North America (for a second year in a row), the TWA Hotel should be on your list to visit and stay. Its stunning mid-20th century architecture, design, and amenities capture the glamorous golden days of TWA, when air travel was pure, unfettered luxury.