'The City Of Sculpture' Is A Charming Midwestern Escape With Scenic Wildlife And Peaceful Marsh Trails

On the surface, Waupun, Wisconsin looks like many other cute, quaint, small towns that you'd pass through while traveling to other, bigger places. Located 75 minutes northwest from Milwaukee, Waupun and its main street –– especially the short block from Mill Street to Fond du Lac Street –– is a particularly pretty stretch of shoulder-to-shoulder, two-story stone facades with a handful of businesses like a bar, a coffee shop, and more. As it leads to an abundance of marshlands beyond the town's borders, travelers might notice a curious abundance of outdoor statues – stylized, bespoke, and mostly bronze. That's because Waupun, the "City of Sculpture," has one of the largest numbers of outdoor sculptures in the U.S. per capita.

Waupun's sculptures started with one man: Charles Shalter. A prominent businessman and entrepreneur, Salter dedicated eight sculptures to Waupun over his life, often featuring Native Americans or scenes from pioneer life. He commissioned many of these, like 1929's striking and sympathetic "The End of the Trail," which features a Native American man slumped over his horse. That sculpture and the evocative "Recording Angel" are on the National Register of Historic Places. Much more recently in 2024, five additional sculptures got added to the town in coordination with the non-profit, Create Waupun. That makes 13 statues total, which isn't a lot except when we consider Waupun's population of 10,700 – that's one statue per 823 people.

But far from being a mere hotspot for thoughtful, outdoors artistry, Waupun sits within close distance of quite a few parks and wildlife reserves of the flat and marshy variety, particularly Horicon Marsh and the Marsh Haven Nature Center. These parks and their tranquil, isolated trails, when combined with Waupun's in-town sightseeing and charming downtown, makes the "City of Sculpture" something of a Midwestern haven.