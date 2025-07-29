A Quirky Wisconsin Art Park Is Home To America's Largest Scrap Metal Sculpture

Every's park centers around a monumental structure called the "Forevertron," which he built between 1983 and 1986 with the help of his son Thayer and others. It weighs more than 300 tons and has the distinction of being the second-largest scrap metal sculpture in the world. It was unseated in 2001 in the Guinness Book of World Records by Gary Greff's 110-foot-high "Geese in Flight," installed along North Dakota's Enchanted Highway, a one-of-a-kind art-filled drive.

Every's Forevertron rings in at 50 feet tall and 120 feet wide and uses metal he collected via the industrial wrecking and salvage business he ran between 1964 and 1984, along with material he accumulated from the Henry Ford Museum, 1920s power plants, and NASA's Apollo program when they were no longer usable. The park also features dozens of smaller pieces, including a series of 70 sculptures that Every described as "The Bird Band Orchestra."

One important element of the Forevertron is the "Gravitron," which Every called a "de-watering device" that is meant to shrink a person's body to meet the 150-pound maximum that the work's crowning copper egg compartment can handle. Why is weight so important? The Forevertron isn't just an artwork — it's a cosmic transportation mechanism that Dr. Evermor designed with a vision to launch himself into the heavens on an interstellar adventure. As you walk through the park, imagine boarding this vessel and heading out on your own intergalactic romp.