Wisconsin's Ethereal Door County Hides A Peninsula State Park With Sandy Lake Michigan Beaches And Wild Beauty
Lake Michigan may not be the largest of North America's Great Lakes, but it could very well be the dune-iest. Thanks to a combination of wave-deposited silica and consistent winds, Lake Michigan has more than enough lakeside dunes to fill an entire shelf of Frank Herbert novels. Destinations like Indiana Dunes National Park and the underrated Midwestern beach of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore are prime showcases of this sandy reality. Across the lake from Sleeping Bear, however, lies a lesser-known but equally impressive park sitting right along the water. Located an hour from Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport, Wisconsin's Whitefish Dunes State Park is a gorgeous expanse of lake, beach, and forest on the edge of the state's scenic Door Peninsula.
The Door Peninsula is right in the path of the powerful winds that billow over the lake's smooth water and collect massive quantities of sand. Over time, these sand deposits form into sizable drifts along the lakeshore. Alongside its mighty sand mounds, Whitefish Dunes State Park also has an eye-catching collection of more solid rock formations, including exposed rock from a 425-million-year-old sea.
Today, the park's 865 acres protect the largest Great Lakes dunes in Wisconsin, including a 93-foot behemoth charmingly named "Old Baldy" that's the highest in the state. Beneath those sandy heights lies a sublime stretch of Lake Michigan shoreline that easily ranks among the top must-visit beaches along the Great Lakes. Further inland, the park boasts a stunning forest section that's as unique as it is beautiful. This biodiverse forest is home to several different riparian ecosystems and habitats, serving as home to thriving populations of deer, foxes, raccoons, black bears, and enough birds to delight any birdwatcher!
Beauty and recreation in Whitefish Dunes State Park
Whitefish Dunes State Park's intricate ecosystem is the perfect spot for unforgettable experiences in Wisconsin's Door Peninsula. You might even conclude that the park is one of the best spots for outdoor recreation in the entire state. Hiking is a top activity here, with plenty of trails through extraordinary coastal forests and featuring exceptional views of Lake Michigan. The 1.5-mile Brachiopod Trail — named after an ancient marine animal whose fossils are found throughout the area — is a superb nature hike on a highly accessible route. If you're not worried about getting your feet wet, the park's 1.5-mile beach is a great spot for a lakeside stroll.
Of course, as a lakeside park, Whitefish Dunes is also a terrific spot for water recreation. The park's stunning beach offers great Lake Michigan swimming — note that no lifeguards are on duty — as well as thrilling kayaking and canoeing adventures. Some Whitefish Dunes trails are designated for biking, and in the winter, many of these trails are also suitable for snowshoeing. The park's engaging nature center has informative exhibits on the science and history of the dunes, plus a park store with plenty of books and souvenirs.
Entry fees for Whitefish Dunes are $13 for Wisconsin vehicles and $16 for out-of-state vehicles. Unfortunately, the park is day-use only, with no overnight facilities. But you can reserve the park's lovely picnic area and day-use shelter pavilion, complete with tables, charcoal grills, and fire rings. The surrounding Door County also has plenty of excellent lodging options, including campsites, cottages, and hotels that fit a range of budgets. And while you're in the area, you can enjoy a scenic drive on Wisconsin's Door County Coastal Byway for unmatched lakeside views.