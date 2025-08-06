Wisconsin's Ethereal Door County Hides A Peninsula State Park With Sandy Lake Michigan Beaches And Wild Beauty

Lake Michigan may not be the largest of North America's Great Lakes, but it could very well be the dune-iest. Thanks to a combination of wave-deposited silica and consistent winds, Lake Michigan has more than enough lakeside dunes to fill an entire shelf of Frank Herbert novels. Destinations like Indiana Dunes National Park and the underrated Midwestern beach of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore are prime showcases of this sandy reality. Across the lake from Sleeping Bear, however, lies a lesser-known but equally impressive park sitting right along the water. Located an hour from Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport, Wisconsin's Whitefish Dunes State Park is a gorgeous expanse of lake, beach, and forest on the edge of the state's scenic Door Peninsula.

The Door Peninsula is right in the path of the powerful winds that billow over the lake's smooth water and collect massive quantities of sand. Over time, these sand deposits form into sizable drifts along the lakeshore. Alongside its mighty sand mounds, Whitefish Dunes State Park also has an eye-catching collection of more solid rock formations, including exposed rock from a 425-million-year-old sea.

Today, the park's 865 acres protect the largest Great Lakes dunes in Wisconsin, including a 93-foot behemoth charmingly named "Old Baldy" that's the highest in the state. Beneath those sandy heights lies a sublime stretch of Lake Michigan shoreline that easily ranks among the top must-visit beaches along the Great Lakes. Further inland, the park boasts a stunning forest section that's as unique as it is beautiful. This biodiverse forest is home to several different riparian ecosystems and habitats, serving as home to thriving populations of deer, foxes, raccoons, black bears, and enough birds to delight any birdwatcher!