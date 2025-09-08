More People Are Choosing To Rest On Vacations Than Have A Packed Schedule (And What This Means For Tourism)

Gone are the days when traveling meant waking up earlier than you normally would (and going to bed later, too) just to squeeze in a few extra activities in the day. The latest wellness travel trend revolves around the complete opposite: getting more and better rest. "Sleep tourism," as it's sometimes called, is more than just including downtime in your itinerary. Instead, sleep and relaxation are the focal point of the trip, taking things a step further than completely unplugging while you're on vacation. Though the trend emerged in the early post-pandemic era, this niche corner of the luxury travel market is projected to grow by more than $400 billion between 2023 and 2028, according to a report by HTF Market Intelligence.

Sleep tourism developed as a response to an increasingly stressful day-to-day life. While visiting every location in a destination's guidebook is tempting, in reality, this kind of trip doesn't refresh the mind or the body — it's often just a different kind of stress. Relaxation has become the ultimate luxury experience, and traveling for recovery is the ultimate expression of that ideal.

So what does traveling for respite look like? An ideal sleep vacation will be designed to create an environment tailored to resting. This may look very different from one traveler to another. The idea is to curate a trip where most (if not every) day will include relaxing or sleep-inducing activities. For some, it will mean investing in accommodations with specific amenities and services, which can range from extensive pillow menus to tech-free rooms. For others, it may simply be designing a vacation schedule that includes activities they know will help them calm their minds and bodies.