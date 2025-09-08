North Carolina's 'Gateway To The Roan' Is An Artsy Destination With Shops, Galleries, And Mountain Trails
Whether you're looking for thrilling outdoor adventures or just a charming art town, Bakersville is a great choice for your next North Carolina stop. Home to about 450 people, the small town got its start as a mica mining town in the 1800s. Nowadays, it's a great base camp for exploring the flower-filled mountain forest, Roan Mountain. Bakersville is located just below the mountain and sits on both the Tennessee and North Carolina border. In addition to being the "Gateway to the Roan," it also has several shops and galleries that won't disappoint.
Its proximity to many outdoor spots has made it popular with hikers, especially as you can trek the Appalachian Trail from here. As Roan Mountain has the world's largest garden of naturally growing Catawba rhododendrons, Bakersville is one of two places that celebrate the Rhododendron Festival. The other festival is in Tennessee at the Roan Mountain State Park. If you want to see the plants bloom for yourself, they are in peak bloom in June. If you're eager to have more adventures, Spruce Pine is nearby and considered the basecamp to the Blue Ridge. Pisgah National Forest, an uncrowded national forest with Appalachian views, is only an hour and a half's drive away.
Explore the art scene in Bakersville
Bakersville is home to many artists in the Blue Ridge Mountains, and it's apparent with the number of galleries that you can find in town. One of the must-visit galleries is the Mica Gallery, named for the town's history in mining mica deposits. The gallery is a cooperative that focuses on fine arts and contemporary arts, ranging from ceramics, paintings, glass, and more. They have seasonal hours, open daily from April to December, and only on Fridays and Saturdays from January to March. Another one to look out for is the In Tandem Gallery, which shines a light on ceramics, pottery, and jewelry artists.
If shopping is your thing, pop your head into these local shops for a souvenir home. Bowditch Antiques & Collectibles continues the artsy vibes with quirky collectibles, arts and crafts, and vintage home furniture. You can also find antique farm items and apple boxes that date from the 1920s. Nearby, there is also the Penland School of Craft, a national craft education center that offers workshops and artist residencies. They also have a gallery and a visitors center that's a must-visit for art enthusiasts, with curated exhibits on display from March to December.
Spend the day out in nature at Roan Mountain
One of the most popular treks the Appalachian Trail from Carver's Gap up to Roan High Bluff. This out-and-back trail spans 6.9 miles and can be reached through the scenic Roan Highlands drive. It's considered a moderate hike with some steep terrain, but overall it's not too challenging. There are also a number of lookout spots and vast spaces along the way where you can take breaks if needed or even have a picnic. The views also give you a look at both the North Carolina and Tennessee sides.
In the summer, Roan Mountain is a fantastic place to view the rhododendron gardens through the Appalachian Trail or the Recreation Area. In the colder season, the trails are still a popular go-to for a winter hike with the snow as your backdrop. Regardless of the season, the temperature can get cold in the mountains, so make sure to bring some layers even if you're climbing in the summer. There are also other trails you can take coming from Carver's Gap.
Complete the experience by driving up to the mountain via NC Highway 261, a scenic highway that starts in downtown Bakersville. The drive spans 12 miles with winding roads, rolling farmlands, and views of the mountain abound. If you're flying in, the Asheville Regional Airport is less than a two-hour drive, depending on the traffic.