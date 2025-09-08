North Carolina's 'Gateway To The Roan' Is An Artsy Destination With Shops, Galleries, And Mountain Trails

Whether you're looking for thrilling outdoor adventures or just a charming art town, Bakersville is a great choice for your next North Carolina stop. Home to about 450 people, the small town got its start as a mica mining town in the 1800s. Nowadays, it's a great base camp for exploring the flower-filled mountain forest, Roan Mountain. Bakersville is located just below the mountain and sits on both the Tennessee and North Carolina border. In addition to being the "Gateway to the Roan," it also has several shops and galleries that won't disappoint.

Its proximity to many outdoor spots has made it popular with hikers, especially as you can trek the Appalachian Trail from here. As Roan Mountain has the world's largest garden of naturally growing Catawba rhododendrons, Bakersville is one of two places that celebrate the Rhododendron Festival. The other festival is in Tennessee at the Roan Mountain State Park. If you want to see the plants bloom for yourself, they are in peak bloom in June. If you're eager to have more adventures, Spruce Pine is nearby and considered the basecamp to the Blue Ridge. Pisgah National Forest, an uncrowded national forest with Appalachian views, is only an hour and a half's drive away.