North Carolina And Tennessee's Border Boasts Hiking Trails Crisscrossing A Flower-Filled Mountain Forest

Most of the mountain ranges on the Eastern side of the country have a sort of magical beauty to them. They can feel eerie, isolated, and breathtaking all at once. In Tennessee, along the border, there is a mountain range that manages to stand out even amongst the rest. Known as Roan Mountain, it's a place where brilliant flower gardens, the Appalachian Trail, national parks, and beautiful scenery all come together to create a stunning and memorable destination.

Roan Mountain is a beautiful peak, reaching up to 6,285 feet in elevation. The mountain itself is part of the Cherokee National Forest and Pisgah, the national forest with Appalachian views like the Great Smoky Mountains but without the crowds. While the peak is in Tennessee, the mountain range stretches to North Carolina. It's roughly an hour and a half from Boone, an artsy North Carolina mountain town that has Asheville vibes without the crowds and costs.

There are several trails close to the actual peak of the mountain. Part of the Appalachian Trail runs through the area, as does Hackline Trail, and the beautiful and easy rhododendron garden loops. Unfortunately, as of June 2024, some trails of Roan Mountain are closed for construction. Certain areas like the gardens, Cloudland Trail, Hampton Creek Cove, and some parking lots remain closed at the time of this writing in May 2025, and state park officials expect closures to remain in place through much of the year. There are some still open, including Tom Gray, Raven Rock, Blue 2, and Moonshiner's Run. These trails will give you the chance to see hundreds of flowers, including orchids, daisies, asters, bellflowers, snapdragons, geraniums, and the famous rhododendrons.