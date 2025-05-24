North Carolina And Tennessee's Border Boasts Hiking Trails Crisscrossing A Flower-Filled Mountain Forest
Most of the mountain ranges on the Eastern side of the country have a sort of magical beauty to them. They can feel eerie, isolated, and breathtaking all at once. In Tennessee, along the border, there is a mountain range that manages to stand out even amongst the rest. Known as Roan Mountain, it's a place where brilliant flower gardens, the Appalachian Trail, national parks, and beautiful scenery all come together to create a stunning and memorable destination.
Roan Mountain is a beautiful peak, reaching up to 6,285 feet in elevation. The mountain itself is part of the Cherokee National Forest and Pisgah, the national forest with Appalachian views like the Great Smoky Mountains but without the crowds. While the peak is in Tennessee, the mountain range stretches to North Carolina. It's roughly an hour and a half from Boone, an artsy North Carolina mountain town that has Asheville vibes without the crowds and costs.
There are several trails close to the actual peak of the mountain. Part of the Appalachian Trail runs through the area, as does Hackline Trail, and the beautiful and easy rhododendron garden loops. Unfortunately, as of June 2024, some trails of Roan Mountain are closed for construction. Certain areas like the gardens, Cloudland Trail, Hampton Creek Cove, and some parking lots remain closed at the time of this writing in May 2025, and state park officials expect closures to remain in place through much of the year. There are some still open, including Tom Gray, Raven Rock, Blue 2, and Moonshiner's Run. These trails will give you the chance to see hundreds of flowers, including orchids, daisies, asters, bellflowers, snapdragons, geraniums, and the famous rhododendrons.
You can do more than just hike through Roan Mountain
Roan Mountain State Park encompasses over 2,000 acres of the land, with hardwood forests and rocky ridgelines. There are roughly 12 miles of paths to explore in the state park. If you enjoy biking, the park also has a little over 2 miles of bike trails. There is plenty to do in the area besides hiking. For example, in June, residents host a Rhododendron Festival. It's usually over two days, and includes dozens of arts and crafts vendors, entertainment, and the world's largest rhododendron gardens.
Additionally, there are other activities to partake in as well. Fishing is one example, especially around Doe River, where you can catch rainbow, brown, and brook trout. If you want time to explore the area fully, you can also stay in Roan Mountain State Park. There are cabins with bathrooms and stoves, tent sites, and RV spots. The campground has a bathhouse for hot showers for those in the tents, making it a pretty comfortable place to camp. Much of Tennessee has beautiful spots to park your RV, such as the cozy little town with cabins and wild views hidden deep in Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains, making Roan Mountain a stop on a beautiful road trip amongst some amazing national parks in and around the state.
Additionally, during the winter, Roan Mountain is also a wonderful destination to visit, especially if you like snow. The area is perfect for those who enjoy snowshoeing, winter camping, and cross-country skiing. It's considered one of the best places in the Deep South for winter activities.