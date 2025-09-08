The Overlooked Warning Sign That Points To Bears Near A Hiking Trail

There is no shortage of signs that indicate you've arrived in bear country. For a start, there are likely to be actual signs in the area, usually showing a bear in silhouetted side profile. There may be photos of frowned-upon activities, like people feeding bears, or steaming piles of scat by the trailside — and the fresher they are, the closer the bear. Dead animal carcasses, signs of digging and foraging, or distinct five-toed paw prints also indicate bears are in the area. But one of the most overlooked (and easy-to-miss) warning signs is markings on trees.

Various species of bear interact with trees, sometimes leaving claw marks etched into the bark, sometimes rubbing up against the trunk and leaving tufts of fur in the crevices. Black bears are expert climbers, leaving scuffs, damaged bark, and long claw marks on trunks. Both black bears and grizzlies like to rub themselves against trees with an almost carnal level of abandon, and biting tree trunks is another part of bears' complex social behaviors.

Stay vigilant, and you should be able to return to safer ground before encountering a hungry or overly curious bear in the wild. That said, it's still good to know what to do if you see a bear. Keep your distance, try not to spook the animal or entice it with food, make yourself big, but remain calm and don't run or scream. And whatever you do, don't set up camp next to this outdoor feature if you want to avoid an encounter.