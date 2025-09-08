This Florida Town Is Home To More Millionaires Than Anywhere Else In The State (And The Homes Prove It)

Estate agents are quick to recommend you buy the least impressive house in the most impressive neighborhood — a strategy that could yield a stronger return on investment in the long run. After all, location has always been the most important factor when investing in property. And, with more millionaires and million-dollar homes than anywhere else in the state, Palm Springs is Florida's golden address. According to a study undertaken by GoBankingRates, the barrier island of Palm Beach tops the state's wealth charts, boasting an average household income of $356,467 and home value of $10.2 million. Located around 72 miles north of Miami and 46 miles from Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach is considered Florida's pinnacle of prime real estate. We're talking stately manors with sprawling gardens and private docks, tennis courts and Olympic-sized pools, and homes with guest houses that would typically require their own mortgage.

While locals might shudder at the term "suburb," Palm Beach ranks as the 13th-wealthiest suburb in the entire country. To put things into perspective, Florida's second most expensive suburb is Pinecrest, just south of Miami, where a typical home is valued at $2.4 million. That is almost four times less than the average home in Palm Beach. Additionally, Palm Beach home values have actually decreased by 2.3% in the past year, dropping from $10.5 million in 2024 to $10.2 million in 2025.

The research was conducted by collecting household income data from all of Florida's cities with more than 5,000 households. The results revealed that most of the state's wealthiest families and individuals live in and around Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Pompano Beach — three adjacent South Florida cities along the state's iconic Gold Coast.