The Top Travel Destination For New Retirees In 2025 Offers World-Class Cuisine, History, And Endless Charm
Choosing to retire internationally means selecting a destination thoughtfully. Somewhere you can eat well, relax, and most likely enjoy some well-deserved sunshine. Thus, it comes as no surprise that Italy has been named the top country for new retirees in 2025.
Data from tour company Travelsphere revealed that the land of pizza, pasta, and some of the world's most famous historic landmarks topped the list of most-booked trips among those recently retired. In fact, 65% of the company's overall bookings to Italy came from this group of people. Excursions to Puglia and the Amalfi Coast, which is home to some of Italy's most stunning beaches, as well as a grand tour of the country, were among the most selected options.
Italy has long been one of the world's most popular travel destinations. For other Europeans, it's a short flight to some of the best food around the world and iconic landmarks that are known by almost everyone on the planet. For many Americans, vacationing in or moving to Italy could be a journey to discover family heritage as well as a delight in the country's food, culture, and charm. Just remember, you might not want to order a pepperoni pizza in Italy, as it will be different than what you're expecting!
Retire in cultural bliss, fascinating history, and great food in Italy
Italy has some of the best food in the world, and we don't think that's up for debate. The abundance of Italian restaurants in countries worldwide shows the appreciation we have for the cuisine and the impact dishes like pizza, pasta, risotto, and tiramisu have had on our palates over generations. You can sample some of the freshest seafood on the Amalfi Coast, and check out some of Sicily's most famous street food, like cannoli and arancini, in Palermo. Or you can visit the birthplace of pizza in Naples. What is retirement without an abundance of delicious cuisine at every turn?
No other nation in Europe has quite the same charm as Italy, with each city or town embodying the rustic way of life the country is known for. Perusing these adorable cobbled streets feels like the sum of your dreams come true. Imagine one of the first things you do post-retirement is taking a gondola ride through the Venetian canals, tossing a coin over your shoulder into the Trevi Fountain, or admiring the gorgeous, colorful buildings of Cinque Terre.
Similar to its recognition for its cuisine, Italy has a fascinating history spanning thousands of years, which can be discovered throughout the country. Some of the most famous traces of this ancient past can be discovered in Rome. The Colosseum alone welcomes over 7 million visitors each year. The country also features many medieval and Renaissance cities, such as Bologna and Florence. Italy is brimming with history that will certainly fascinate you during your retirement. You might want to brush up on these essential Italian words and phrases before you move!