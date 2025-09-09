The Top Travel Destination For New Retirees In 2025 Offers World-Class Cuisine, History, And Endless Charm

Choosing to retire internationally means selecting a destination thoughtfully. Somewhere you can eat well, relax, and most likely enjoy some well-deserved sunshine. Thus, it comes as no surprise that Italy has been named the top country for new retirees in 2025.

Data from tour company Travelsphere revealed that the land of pizza, pasta, and some of the world's most famous historic landmarks topped the list of most-booked trips among those recently retired. In fact, 65% of the company's overall bookings to Italy came from this group of people. Excursions to Puglia and the Amalfi Coast, which is home to some of Italy's most stunning beaches, as well as a grand tour of the country, were among the most selected options.

Italy has long been one of the world's most popular travel destinations. For other Europeans, it's a short flight to some of the best food around the world and iconic landmarks that are known by almost everyone on the planet. For many Americans, vacationing in or moving to Italy could be a journey to discover family heritage as well as a delight in the country's food, culture, and charm. Just remember, you might not want to order a pepperoni pizza in Italy, as it will be different than what you're expecting!