Here's Why You Might Not Want To Order Pepperoni Pizza While In Italy

A properly planned vacation to Italy gives you the perfect excuse to stuff yourself full of authentic Italian dishes, including pizza. You're in the birthplace of pizza, after all, and skipping this experience would be nothing short of culinary blasphemy. It's like going to China without scarfing sushi or visiting Mexico without devouring a mean taco. Whether you're heading to a destination that boasts beautiful Amalfi coast views or staying at one of its prettiest islands, hitting up a pizzeria for your authentic pizza fix is non-negotiable. However, if you're a pepperoni lover, brace yourself for disappointment. Not only will finding it be a Herculean task, but you'll also discover that Italian "pepperoni" pizza isn't what you're used to ordering at midnight when your cravings hit.

To be fair, it's not like the pepperoni isn't a perfectly acceptable pizza topping. It's a longtime fan-favorite for a reason. According to a 2021 YouGov poll, pepperoni is the favorite pizza topping in America, with sausage, mushrooms, extra cheese, and onions trailing behind. But while you can easily order a steaming box of pepperoni pizza in the U.S. (are you drooling yet?), don't expect the same in Italy, because you can't exactly do the same here. Try ordering "pepperoni" pizza, and you'll likely be served a pie loaded with peppers instead of those spicy, red slices of meat you know and love.