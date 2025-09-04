Italy's Public Transportation Strikes Are Set To Disrupt Travel (And What This Means For Tourists)

Something that might catch American travelers off guard in Europe is the frequency of strikes that can affect flights, trains, and buses. Strikes for European workers trying to negotiate for better pay or workplace rights are quite common, with Italy being among the top 10 countries in the world with the most strikes and lockouts, according to Maps of World.

Over 20 strikes are slated across Italy for September 2025, which will affect various modes of public transit. While many of the strikes are specific to certain regions or cities, some are nationwide, including a general strike across all of Italy's major railway services that will impact both long-distance and local travelers on September 4 and 5.

Strikes across Europe are at least partly due to the fact that many European countries have higher union strength than in the U.S. As of 2020, nearly 33 percent of Italy's workers are unionized, compared with just around 10 percent in the U.S. (via Statista). Transit workers strike over wages, job security, and work conditions. Labor unions coordinate the strikes and announce them in advance. That gives travelers some time to prepare for navigating around partial or total shutdowns of their planned travel routes. Those coming into Spain had to plan around major disruptions due to historic airport strikes in August 2025, for example. Information about upcoming strikes in Italy is widely published across Italy's rail service websites and news outlets, including a calendar by the Commissione di Garanzia Sciopero (the Strike Guarantee Commission).