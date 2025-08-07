Your Flight In Or Out Of Spain Could See Major Disruptions As Historic Airport Strikes Are Set To Begin
Travelers visiting Spain this August could face major delays and flight disruptions following the announcement of a large-scale strike across most major airports in the country. More than 3,000 ground staff working for Azul Handling, a subsidiary of the Ryanair group responsible for baggage handling, are set to walk on August 15, with further action scheduled on August 16 and 17. If no deal is reached, the strikes will take place every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until the close of the year.
The UGT (General Union of Workers) announced the general strike in response to what it describes as "exploitative" working conditions at Azul Handling, including punitive sanctions for refusing non-mandatory hours. A spokesperson told the Daily Mail, "UGT regrets having to go to these extremes and all the damages that may occur, for which the direct responsibility will be solely and exclusively the company and its reckless action with the workforce."
Spain has been dealing with its fair share of problems this year, including overtourism and noise pollution. The country welcomed a record-breaking 44.5 million international tourists in the first half of 2025, and the summer is set to be even more popular, with June to August considered to be Spain's high season for tourism. This ongoing strike action could add to the county's tourism woes, as many popular Spanish destinations are likely to be impacted.
What travelers visiting Spain need to know
Strikes are set to affect operations in 12 airports in Barcelona, Madrid, Seville, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, Malaga, Tenerife South, Lanzarote, Alicante, Girona, and Santiago de Compostela. The Dublin-based budget airline, Ryanair, has said the strike action will not impact their flights. A spokesperson for the airline told The Independent: "Ryanair does not expect any disruption to our operation as a result of these third-party handling strikes in Spain."
Even so, travelers are advised to check their flight status in advance on the airline's app or website, and keep an eye on important news updates concerning the strikes. They should also consider arriving early at the airport to mitigate the risk of any possible baggage delays. If passengers are still concerned about disruption and are yet to book their flights, they could also choose to fly to or from an airport not impacted by the strikes. Popular destinations include Bilbao, the biggest city in the beautiful Basque region, and the historic coastal city of Valencia in eastern Spain.