The Australian Beach Named One Of The World's Most Beautiful Is A Serene Escape With Soft Sands And Clear Waters
Australia is famous for its otherworldly beaches, like the Sunshine Coast, with pristine stretches of coastline. One of these beaches, tucked away in the Whitsunday Islands, stands apart from the rest. Rated one of the world's most beautiful beaches by publications like Travel + Leisure and The World's 50 Best Beaches, Whitehaven Beach is one of the most famous beaches in the world and is nothing short of show-stopping. With sand made up of 98% pure silica, this remote paradise is beloved for its sugary white sand and vibrant turquoise water, making it undoubtedly one of the best beaches in Australia.
As one Tripadvisor reviewer put it, Whitehaven Beach is "the most romantic and beautiful escape we could have ever imagined." Spanning over 4 miles, the otherworldly Whitehaven Beach is perfect for swimming, snorkeling, or just relaxing on the soft sand. While here, don't skip hiking to Hill Inlet for jaw-dropping panoramic views, which you'll find at the beach's northern end. Only requiring a short walk through Whitehaven's tropical foliage, you're treated to a mesmerizing tapestry of pearly sand swirls set amidst a backdrop of azure water. Just be sure to plan your visit for mid-low tide, when the view is at its best.
How to visit Whitehaven Beach
Tucked inside two protected areas — Whitsunday Islands National Park and the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park — getting to this pristine beach is part of the adventure. Reachable by sea or air, you have a few options for getting to Whitehaven. Hopping on a day cruise from Airlie Beach or Hamilton Island is a popular choice. You'll find a variety of options with various price ranges and inclusions, from enjoying a classic Aussie barbecue to snorkeling in Whitehaven's crystal-clear waters. You'll also have the chance to see marine life ranging from tropical fish to stingrays and lemon sharks. Camira Whitsundays offers a well-rated and relatively affordable full-day tour, which includes a barbecue lunch, drinks, and snorkeling. Overnight sailing tours are also a fantastic way to enjoy Whitehaven at a slower pace. If you want to make your time in Whitehaven even more bucket list-worthy, you can also opt for a helicopter or seaplane excursion.
While there are a few resorts scattered nearby, traditional hotels are few and far between near Whitehaven Beach. If you do want to spend the night, you have the option of booking an overnight boat tour, staying at the beach campground, or splashing out at one of the resorts. Keep in mind that camping permits will need to be arranged before your arrival. For the best temperatures and weather, plan your visit for spring when you might have the chance to spot humpback whales.