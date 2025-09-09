The Australian Beach Named One Of The World's Most Beautiful Is A Serene Escape With Soft Sands And Clear Waters

Australia is famous for its otherworldly beaches, like the Sunshine Coast, with pristine stretches of coastline. One of these beaches, tucked away in the Whitsunday Islands, stands apart from the rest. Rated one of the world's most beautiful beaches by publications like Travel + Leisure and The World's 50 Best Beaches, Whitehaven Beach is one of the most famous beaches in the world and is nothing short of show-stopping. With sand made up of 98% pure silica, this remote paradise is beloved for its sugary white sand and vibrant turquoise water, making it undoubtedly one of the best beaches in Australia.

As one Tripadvisor reviewer put it, Whitehaven Beach is "the most romantic and beautiful escape we could have ever imagined." Spanning over 4 miles, the otherworldly Whitehaven Beach is perfect for swimming, snorkeling, or just relaxing on the soft sand. While here, don't skip hiking to Hill Inlet for jaw-dropping panoramic views, which you'll find at the beach's northern end. Only requiring a short walk through Whitehaven's tropical foliage, you're treated to a mesmerizing tapestry of pearly sand swirls set amidst a backdrop of azure water. Just be sure to plan your visit for mid-low tide, when the view is at its best.