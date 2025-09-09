Colorado's Vibrant, Adventure-Loving City Has Been Called The Surprising 'Street Art Capital Of The Country'

Denver is a famously outdoorsy city. The Rocky Mountains are a constant, imposing backdrop. Powdery Colorado ski towns, like Steamboat Springs and Aspen, are only a few hours away. Some of the world's top ultramarathon trail runners have called the city home. And it's a great hub for exploring America's best rock climbing parks. But Denver is also in a transition phase, experiencing the hallmarks of urban revitalization: new craft beer bars, tech startups, and an emerging street art scene.

The rise of the city's recent street art boom started with guerrilla artists graffitiing their desires across the walls of the city. Initially a source of frustration for the Denver authorities, they soon began to embrace the movement, commissioning murals from local artists. Crush Walls, a festival that started in the city's RiNo Art District, contributed to the painting of more than 500 exterior walls across Denver before it was discontinued in 2021. It was replaced by Denver Walls, a festival of similar scope, offering more budding artists the chance to flex their creative muscles on the big stage.

The Urban Arts Fund (UAF), a youth development program, also seeks to foster mural art in the city, particularly in graffiti-prone areas. The idea is that if the city's youth are going to scribble on public property illegally, why not channel that artistic energy into something that benefits both the artist and the community? The UAF has commissioned hundreds of murals since it was introduced in 2009, strengthening Denver's claim as the "street art capital of the country."