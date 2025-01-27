The Colorado Ski Town With The Most Winter Olympic Athletes Has 'Champagne Powder' Snow
If you want to ski like the champions, you have to practice where they do. That's why, when choosing a place to ski and hone your skills, one location stands out among the rest. This destination happens to be in Colorado, but it's likely a place you haven't heard of much. Resorts in Breckenridge, Vail, Aspen, Keystone, and Telluride tend to garner the most popularity. While these locations can be fun, when it comes to Olympic athletes and stunning snow quality, you can't beat Steamboat Ski Resort.
Their "Champagne Powder" is a trademark by Steamboat Ski Resort from back in the 1950s that refers to the light, fluffy, and dry snow found primarily in the area thanks to the direction many snowstorms travel on their way to the town. The phrase was first coined by Rancher Joe McElroy in the 1950s. In fact, the snow near Steamboat Springs is so light, you can typically move it out of the way with just a broom, no need for a shovel. This is due to the low humidity levels in the snow. Where snow on average usually has a 15% moisture content, the snow that falls on this town and its ski slopes only has about 7%, making it the perfect snow for playing in, as well as traveling down slopes.
What makes Steamboat Springs such an attractive place for Olympic skiers?
Not only is the ski resort in Steamboat Springs known for snow so fluffy they call it Champagne Powder, but it also offers some of the best tree skiing in all of North America. This snow, in part, is what makes it such a prime location for any skier or snowboarder, even Olympic athletes. Since the early 1900s, Howelsen Hill in Steamboat Springs has been the go-to location for many professionals. Todd Lodwick's first experience skiing was on this hill, and it's where Johnny Spillane often goes to train. Many other famous Olympic skiers have visited the area, including John Steele, Bill Demong, Jim Barrows, Buddy Werner, Billy Kidd, and Skeeter Werner.
Interestingly, Steamboat Springs is not only famous because it is the place professional skiers visit regularly. It has also produced more Winter Olympians than any other town across the country. In 2022, a total of 13 athletes tied to this magical place competed in the Olympics. These 13 brought the total number of athletes connected to Steamboat Springs who have gone on to compete in the Winter Olympics to 100. It first started back in 1932 with John Steele. Despite all of this, it is actually a different underrated vacation destination in Colorado that has the nickname "Olympic City."
Steamboat Ski Resort is still perfect for families and the average skier
Despite its celebrity status, skiing in Steamboat is something any enthusiast can do. The resort is open to the public and offers 21 different lifts and 171 trails to try out, making it one of the largest ski resorts in Colorado. Some of the lifts offer space for six people per chair, allowing a whole family or group of friends to go up together.
Though Steamboat Springs is a popular destination for Olympians, it's not all that busy. This stunning town is roughly three hours from Denver, nearly double the travel time from the city to more well-known resorts like Vail, one of the stunning cities in America that will make you feel like you're in Europe, and Breckenridge, a Colorado ski town that transforms into a winter wonderland of snow sculptures each year. More casual skiers traveling to Colorado for an outdoor vacation are more likely to head toward the closer resorts and ignore Steamboat. If you want to go to this resort but would rather avoid the drive, you can fly to the Yampa Valley Regional Airport, which will leave you with only a quick 30-minute drive into the town.
Even on busy days, the Steamboat Springs resort rarely feels crowded. It's able to handle over 33,600 skiers every hour, which means the slopes mostly stay clear and the lines move at a reasonable pace. If you want to do something a little more unique and less crowded, you can also check out their night skiing options.
Make the most of your trip to Steamboat Springs
Of course, while Steamboat Springs is known for its ski slopes, it's a wonderful location to visit for other reasons, as well. One attraction is what gave the town its name: hot springs. In the heart of Steamboat is Old Town Hot Springs. This location offers a few hot pools, waterslides, lap pools, a kiddie pool, a climbing wall, and even a fitness center. It's the perfect place for people of all ages to go. Meanwhile, in Yampa Valley, the area surrounding the town, there is Strawberry Park Hot Springs. It's about 15 minutes from downtown Steamboat Springs and provides pools of various temperatures and wild views to enjoy while you relax. It may not be quite as impressive as Glenwood Springs in Colorado, one of America's best hot spring towns that feels like an Icelandic escape, but it's still a nice way to work out sore muscles after a long day on the slopes.
As for places to stay, there are plenty of stunning options. Ironwood by the Creek is right next to the ski resort, making it a quick walk to the main gondola. There is also the Buff Pass Penthouse, One Steamboat Place, First Tracks Retreat, and plenty of other rental locations to choose from. Take time to stop in the city to grab a few meals, as well. There are many different places to eat, with choices from all around the world, including classics from Laundry Kitchen & Cocktails and Creekside Cafe and Grill.