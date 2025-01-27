The Colorado Ski Town With The Most Winter Olympic Athletes Has 'Champagne Powder' Snow

If you want to ski like the champions, you have to practice where they do. That's why, when choosing a place to ski and hone your skills, one location stands out among the rest. This destination happens to be in Colorado, but it's likely a place you haven't heard of much. Resorts in Breckenridge, Vail, Aspen, Keystone, and Telluride tend to garner the most popularity. While these locations can be fun, when it comes to Olympic athletes and stunning snow quality, you can't beat Steamboat Ski Resort.

Their "Champagne Powder" is a trademark by Steamboat Ski Resort from back in the 1950s that refers to the light, fluffy, and dry snow found primarily in the area thanks to the direction many snowstorms travel on their way to the town. The phrase was first coined by Rancher Joe McElroy in the 1950s. In fact, the snow near Steamboat Springs is so light, you can typically move it out of the way with just a broom, no need for a shovel. This is due to the low humidity levels in the snow. Where snow on average usually has a 15% moisture content, the snow that falls on this town and its ski slopes only has about 7%, making it the perfect snow for playing in, as well as traveling down slopes.