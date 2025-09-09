Lake Tahoe's Luxurious Casino Hotel On The South Shore Is An Idyllic Mountain Getaway For Fine Dining And Fun

Unsurprisingly, Lake Tahoe gets a lot of attention for its iconic freshwater lake and namesake. But as many travelers and locals will tell you, Lake Tahoe has so much more to offer than just its lake. It's a gateway for picturesque road trips with mountain views and quiet towns. It's where you can go from snorkeling in crystal blue Lake Tahoe water to exploring miles of abandoned train tunnels turned into a graffiti art gallery. It's also where you'll find Golden Nugget Lake Tahoe, a luxurious hotel and casino where indulgence, fun, and dining all come together.

Golden Nugget Lake Tahoe Hotel & Casino is located about five minutes' drive from South Lake Tahoe, just over the Nevada-California border. As the name suggests, Golden Nugget is a hub for games of chance, with a 25,000-square-foot casino floor offering blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, craps, and slot machines. It also has a couple of sports betting areas, including Bill's Sportsbook, which is part bar, part gambling lounge with snacks and cocktails, 1,200 square feet of TV walls, and bar-top betting machines.

You don't need to gamble to have fun at Golden Nugget, which also hosts big music concerts in its showroom and more intimate performances on its outdoor patio during summer. You can't leave out the casino hotel's dining options when talking about nightlife. It has one (soon to be two) steakhouse known for its award-winning Angus beef, along with an oyster bar that was voted one of the best casino restaurants in the country. "The best restaurant was The Oyster Bar," one guest said on Tripadvisor. "They cook your seafood right in front of you while you wait."