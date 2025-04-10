A Hike Through Miles Of Abandoned Train Tunnels Near Lake Tahoe Is Like Visiting A Graffiti Art Gallery

It's hardly newsflash material that Lake Tahoe is a treasure trove for the budding adventurer. The colossal body of water on the California-Nevada state line has beaches hemmed in by alpine forests, some of the finest hiking in the Sierra Nevada, and fantastic high-end ski hotels. But there are still secrets in these hills. Head north from Tahoe on either the 267 or the 89 for about 20 minutes and you'll come to the railroad town of Truckee, which is the gateway to what's surely one of the most unique walking paths in the Golden State: the Donner Pass Summit Tunnel Hike.

Covering three miles each way, the route shuns the views of uncrowded Donner Lake and the surrounding pine woods by passing through an abandoned train tunnel. Walkers brave this dark, dank cavern for several miles, with long sections where the only sources of natural light are a few breaks in the concrete walls. It's a photographer's dream and offers something a little different from the usual Californian mountain trek.

There are moments when the tunnels drop away to offer sweeping panoramas of the region, along with intriguing graffiti art displays inside the caverns themselves. You'll also be walking in the footsteps of history – the 1,659-foot tunnel is a leftover from the age of Westward Expansion, built by Chinese immigrants in the 1860s.