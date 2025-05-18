The Best Places To Snorkel In Crystal Blue Lake Tahoe This Summer, According To Research
A snorkeling vacation doesn't just have to be in warm waters surrounding tropical islands. Certain bodies of fresh water — especially lakes — are also renowned for their incredible snorkeling opportunities. One of the most stunning snorkeling destinations in the U.S. is indeed at a lake: Lake Tahoe, to be exact.
Lake Tahoe, the sixth-largest lake in the U.S. by volume after the five Great Lakes, stretches along the Nevada and California borders for 22 miles, with 75 miles of shoreline. Along this storied shore are rocky outcrops, pristine beaches, and endless recreational opportunities. The very cold waters of Tahoe itself (which can reach a balmy 75 degrees Fahrenheit in mid to late summer, at least on the surface) also conceal a treasure trove for underwater enthusiasts who can brave the chill.
To discover the best snorkeling spots on Lake Tahoe, we utilized information from local travel experts, travel blogs, travel businesses, and review websites. While these four are just a select few of the best Tahoe snorkeling bays and beaches, they're all renowned for their incredibly clear water, with clarity up to 70 feet in some places. Intrepid snorkelers will also be rewarded with various fish varieties, interesting rock formations, fallen trees, shipwrecks, and other underwater monuments.
Discover the underwater trail at Emerald Bay
John Muir once said of Lake Tahoe: "I am reminded of all the mountain lakes I ever knew, as if this were a kind of water heaven to which they all had come," and one of the most heavenly views of Tahoe is at Emerald Bay. This unique California state park with a Scandinavian-style castle and glistening lake views on the southwest shore of Lake Tahoe is also a haven for snorkelers, thanks to its Caribbean-green (or, some may say, emerald), crystal-clear waters.
Emerald Bay requires a short, yet scenic, hike from the parking area to reach the water, and can be crowded with boats during summer weekends. However, the water is famously clear, and it's home to California's first underwater trail, the Emerald Bay Maritime Heritage Trail, which follows sunken boats and barges, to the delight of snorkelers. Note: Emerald Bay is also home to the famous Fannette Island. Unfortunately, swimming to this island jewel is not allowed, by the rule of the Parks Department.
Blue waters and secret coves at Sand Harbor
Sand Harbor State Park, Lake Tahoe's best stretch of sand with crystal-clear water, is a favorite haunt of snorkelers as well as swimmers and sunbathers. Located on East Tahoe, Sand Harbor is also ideal for beginners and families, with shallow water, rentals, amenities like concessions and restrooms, along with the long, sandy beach. Although it's popular and well-discovered, the variety of snorkeling keeps it firmly ensconced on the list of Tahoe's best snorkeling spots. As one local Reddit user on r/Reno says of snorkeling on Tahoe's east side: "Feels like you're in a video game when you're underwater swimming. The most amazing blue you'll ever see, too." The large boulder formations scattered off-shore of Sand Harbor provide nearly-private pools, and below the Visitor Center is Divers Cove, a bay dedicated especially for snorkelers and divers.
To reach Sand Harbor, drive south for about eight minutes from the upscale Incline Village. Parking at the state park (which does fill up, so arrive early!) costs $10, cash, for Nevada vehicles and $15 for out-of-state license plates. You can also follow the beautiful East Shore Trail, a three-mile boardwalk for biking and walking, that connects Incline Village and Sand Harbor. As you enjoy the views, keep an eye out for smaller trails that lead down to the water, ending at smaller coves. Bring your snorkel so you can explore to your heart's content.
Kayak or snorkel at Thunderbird Lodge
One of Tahoe's best snorkeling spots, and one of the hardest to reach, is in the waters underneath the historic Thunderbird Lodge on East Lake Tahoe. This mansion-turned-museum, originally built in 1936, also has a pocket bay that's popular with swimmers, boaters, and, of course, snorkelers. The picturesque dock with its adjacent gazebo leads right into the clear blue waters, which hold otherworldly rock formations, ancient felled trees, and plenty of fish in the shallow waters.
To reach the bay around Thunderbird Lodge, it's best to take a boat or a kayak, as the nearby land is private. Rent a kayak at Sand Harbor, about three miles north, and paddle south along the shore until you see the lodge towering above the bay. As you cruise down the lake, keep an eye out for the famous Bonsai Rock, one of Tahoe's most photographed spots, which is also ideal for swimming and snorkeling. When you reach the bay, strap on your mask and dive right in from the kayak! You can also join a kayaking tour or a tour of the historic lodge itself.
Escape the crowds at Skylandia Beach
Skylandia State Park and Beach, another gorgeous snorkeling spot on Tahoe, is about 2.5 miles northeast of Tahoe City, one of the best lake towns in America, on West Lake Tahoe. To reach Skylandia, take Highway 28 from Tahoe City, exit on Lake Forest Road, turn right on Aspen Street, and drive until the street ends in the beach parking lot.
This beach has the advantage of being relatively unknown to tourists, so it won't be as crowded, although it's definitely a local favorite. The long pier extends far from the beach into the clear blue, with water clarity that makes the snorkeling ideal. There are plenty of silver schools of minnow, crawfish, and trout in the waters. After snorkeling right off the beach, come back to the sand to dry off under the sun, take advantage of one of the park's picnic areas with incredible mountain and lake views, or wander through the trees on the forest trails.
Methodology
For this article, we thoroughly researched the best snorkeling destinations in Lake Tahoe, using travel blogs, local travel companies, travel experts, and websites dedicated to snorkeling (and scuba diving) specifically in Tahoe. We used Reddit, primarily r/laketahoe and r/snorkeling, to seek out the first-hand accounts of the best snorkeling in Tahoe. We also used Lake Tahoe's official website and utilized information from the Keep Tahoe Blue nonprofit regarding water clarity. We also consulted local travel tour companies and websites dedicated to specific beaches or state parks, and sought recommendations from travel blogs.
During our research, we also found several useful tips for snorkeling in Tahoe. While the surface temperatures of Lake Tahoe are warm enough for snorkeling in mid-summer, generally August and September, long snorkeling trips may need a wetsuit (or if you're snorkeling in the spring or later in the autumn). The currents, winds, and altitude can also impact weather and water conditions, so make sure you're not too far from the shore or the boat. Tahoe's altitude is 6,224 feet above sea level, which can increase fatigue and other symptoms if you're visiting from a lower elevation.