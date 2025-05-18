The Best Places To Snorkel In Crystal Blue Lake Tahoe This Summer, According To Research

A snorkeling vacation doesn't just have to be in warm waters surrounding tropical islands. Certain bodies of fresh water — especially lakes — are also renowned for their incredible snorkeling opportunities. One of the most stunning snorkeling destinations in the U.S. is indeed at a lake: Lake Tahoe, to be exact.

Lake Tahoe, the sixth-largest lake in the U.S. by volume after the five Great Lakes, stretches along the Nevada and California borders for 22 miles, with 75 miles of shoreline. Along this storied shore are rocky outcrops, pristine beaches, and endless recreational opportunities. The very cold waters of Tahoe itself (which can reach a balmy 75 degrees Fahrenheit in mid to late summer, at least on the surface) also conceal a treasure trove for underwater enthusiasts who can brave the chill.

To discover the best snorkeling spots on Lake Tahoe, we utilized information from local travel experts, travel blogs, travel businesses, and review websites. While these four are just a select few of the best Tahoe snorkeling bays and beaches, they're all renowned for their incredibly clear water, with clarity up to 70 feet in some places. Intrepid snorkelers will also be rewarded with various fish varieties, interesting rock formations, fallen trees, shipwrecks, and other underwater monuments.