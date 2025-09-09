The Only Frank Lloyd Wright House In Hawaii Is A Design Lover's Dream Retreat Near White Sand Beaches

The legendary American architect Frank Lloyd Wright was famously prolific, designing over a thousand works in his lifetime. About half of those plans, mostly single-family homes, were realized, and 400 are still in existence today. Though a few of these notable landmarks were built abroad, like the Banff Pavilion in Ottawa, Canada, and Jiyu Gakuen School in Tokyo, Japan, most are located in the contiguous United States. Most, that is, except for his two projects in Hawaii. One is the King Kamehameha Golf Club on Maui. The other is Cornwell House in Waimea, a design lover's retreat on the Big Island and the only Frank Lloyd Wright house on the archipelago. Even better, it's available as a nightly vacation rental.

Like the King Kamehameha Golf Club, which was based on Wright's 1957 designs for Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller's unrealized Connecticut home, Cornwell House was not originally intended for its location in Hawaii. Wright designed the home in 1954 for the Cornwell family of Pennsylvania, the same state as Fallingwater, a Wright masterpiece hidden in the Pennsylvania mountains. But the plans never came to fruition.

Decades later, in 1995, a Honolulu-based advertising executive brought the project back to life, commissioning the house to be constructed in Hawaii in careful collaboration with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. The 3,700-square-foot home, a fine example of Wright's "organic architecture" philosophy, sits on a three-acre property with views of three volcanoes, and is just a short drive from white-sand beaches.