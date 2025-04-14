Architect Frank Lloyd Wright's Final Project Is A Surreal Wood, Stone, And Glass Villa To Stay At In Ohio

Though known for some grand works like the Guggenheim Museum, Frank Lloyd Wright also designed some smaller residences called Usonian homes. One of these Usonian homes can be found in the funky Pennsylvania town of Ohiopyle. They were intended to be affordable to the middle class, characterized by simple materials, open spaces, and having a single story. They were also built on pastoral land, essential to Wright's unity of architecture with nature. All of these features are evident at Ohio's RiverRock, the home Wright designed on his deathbed.

More precisely, Wright died in 1959, and the designs for RiverRock were found on his drawing board posthumously, named simply "Project #5909." Wright designed the house on the request of Louis Penfield, one of his previous contractors. One feature integral to Wright's blueprint is a site-specific poplar tree. Even though the site remained available after Wright's death — and the tree has been standing ever since — the house didn't begin to actually materialize until 2023, under the ownership of Sarah Dykstra.

Since the building was completed without Wright's oversight, not everyone accepts it as a Wright design to a tee. The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation said to ArtNet, "Although it is true that the RiverRock drawings were some of Wright's last, the current construction varies from the actual plans designed by Wright" due to building codes and materials. On the other hand, Dykstra told the construction team that if they needed to make any deviations, to "do so under the 'skin' so the house will look exactly the same," she shared with News-Herald. All of Wright's delicate touches are there, from the sprawling glass windows to the specific orientation of the home, allowing sunlight to land right on the junction of wood and concrete during the start of spring and fall.