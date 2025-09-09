Nestled In North Carolina's Appalachian Mountains Is An Artsy Town With Majestic Waterfalls And Scenic Trails
Located in the rolling Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern North Carolina, Highlands has been a summer resort town for over a century. Today, the town still swells in the warmer months, growing from a population of 3,000 to over 18,000 every summer. Visitors continue to be drawn to this artsy enclave, where sculpture-lined trails, swimming holes, waterfalls, and a flourishing art community await.
Highlands is the starting point of the Mountain Waters Scenic Byway, North Carolina's mountainous waterfall highway with amazing swim spots. Just a few miles from town is Bridal Veil Falls, a picturesque 120-foot cascade, along with one of North Carolina's most iconic waterfalls, Dry Falls. Further north on the same highway, Bust Your Butt Falls lives up to its adventurous name. The roadside swimming hole formerly known as Quarry Falls has natural rock slides that can be slippery at times, hence the name. For even more stunning waterfalls, head east to visit an iconic natural wonder that's basically a massive rock slip 'n slide.
Getting to Highlands is half the fun. Opt for the scenic route by flying into the Asheville Regional Airport, roughly 1.5 hours away by car through winding mountain valleys.
Things to do in Highlands, North Carolina
Art lovers will want to check out The Bascom, a park-like, six-acre campus that's been a hub of visual arts in the community since the 1980s. Past the 87-foot-long covered bridge entrance, it's home to a set of galleries with rotating exhibits. Next door to the main building, the Dave Drake Studio Barn is a ceramic studio where art classes and workshops take place. Once on Bascom's campus, don't miss the Horst Winkler Sculpture Trail, a short, 0.1-mile pathway that meanders through the forest and highlights installations from local artists. Also along the trail is the Read2Me Story Walk, featuring pages from a children's book that are displayed on markers, encouraging families to read the story as they walk.
For a more exhilarating set of trails, head to the Highlands Aerial Park. The highlight is the Bridge Loop Trail, a 180-foot suspension bridge that provides panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This half-mile trail also features a whimsical fairy and gnome scavenger hunt, as well as geocaches, to keep children of all ages entertained. Also noteworthy is the Hidden Falls Nature Trail, a self-guided walk that starts at the park's treehouse and leads to the spring-fed High Holly Creek.
At night, catch a show at the modern Highlands Performing Arts Center or the Mountain Theatre Company, one of the oldest theatre companies in North Carolina. It has been entertaining the area with Broadway-style musical productions since 1931. This venue is also home to the Highlands-Cashiers Film Festival, held every September.
Stay in historic inns, dine in wine gardens, and sample local ciders at pubs
Rest easy at one of the town's longest-running businesses. The Old Edwards Inn, which has been open since 1878, is still welcoming guests in its original Main Street location. Not only does it offer charming accommodations, but you'll also find a fitness center, a European-style spa next door, a heated pool and Jacuzzi, and dining options available both for guests and the public. Featuring stylish yet homey rooms and suites, some with private terraces and rooftop views, the inn also offers options with fireplaces, bathrooms with heated marble floors, and Jacuzzi tubs.
Next door, dine at Madison's, a restaurant and wine garden in one. Enjoy the patio in a lush setting, shaded by umbrellas beside a tranquil waterfall. Pair a crisp chardonnay or a smooth pinot noir with the market-fresh catch of the day. End your evening at The Ugly Dog Pub, a family-owned spot since 2010. Here, you can enjoy live music while sampling Southern homestyle favorites like fried green tomatoes topped with house-made crab dip. Wash it down with their rotating selection of craft beers, ciders, and wines, including Bold Rock, an apple cider crafted from North Carolina apples.