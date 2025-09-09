Nestled In North Carolina's Appalachian Mountains Is An Artsy Town With Majestic Waterfalls And Scenic Trails

Located in the rolling Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern North Carolina, Highlands has been a summer resort town for over a century. Today, the town still swells in the warmer months, growing from a population of 3,000 to over 18,000 every summer. Visitors continue to be drawn to this artsy enclave, where sculpture-lined trails, swimming holes, waterfalls, and a flourishing art community await.

Highlands is the starting point of the Mountain Waters Scenic Byway, North Carolina's mountainous waterfall highway with amazing swim spots. Just a few miles from town is Bridal Veil Falls, a picturesque 120-foot cascade, along with one of North Carolina's most iconic waterfalls, Dry Falls. Further north on the same highway, Bust Your Butt Falls lives up to its adventurous name. The roadside swimming hole formerly known as Quarry Falls has natural rock slides that can be slippery at times, hence the name. For even more stunning waterfalls, head east to visit an iconic natural wonder that's basically a massive rock slip 'n slide.

Getting to Highlands is half the fun. Opt for the scenic route by flying into the Asheville Regional Airport, roughly 1.5 hours away by car through winding mountain valleys.