North Carolina's Most Incredible Summer Road Trip Is A Mountainous Waterfall Byway With Amazing Swim Spots

Home to the amazing Blue Ridge Mountains, a breathtaking and underrated national forest, and tons of hiking trails and spots, North Carolina is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. The state truly is a gift that keeps on giving, as it also has an incredible road trip worth taking during the summer. The Mountain Waters Scenic Byway is a wonderful stretch that spans just under 100 miles, from Rosman to Murphy, North Carolina. The entire route takes about four hours to complete without any stops, but you'll want to make sure you leave some room in your schedule for exploring the many waterfalls and swimming spots you'll pass along the way.

The trip typically starts in Rosman and winds its way along Route 64. Explore some of the best places on the byway and discover several of the state's charming towns in Franklin, Brevard, and more. Some highlights include the Silver Run Falls, which is a popular spot to go swimming (but be aware that there are no restroom facilities); the Whitewater Falls, the highest waterfall east of the Rockies; and Cullowhee Falls, one of North Carolina's most magnificent waterfalls.

Be aware, though, that the summer brings in the crowds, as Highlands and Cashiers are known as summer resort towns, popular with tourists and locals alike. The waterfalls along the road trip will make for a great way to escape the heat and cool off in dipping pools, or, if you visit in the spring or fall, the foliage and leaves changing colors make for fantastic scenery.