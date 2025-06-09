North Carolina's Most Incredible Summer Road Trip Is A Mountainous Waterfall Byway With Amazing Swim Spots
Home to the amazing Blue Ridge Mountains, a breathtaking and underrated national forest, and tons of hiking trails and spots, North Carolina is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. The state truly is a gift that keeps on giving, as it also has an incredible road trip worth taking during the summer. The Mountain Waters Scenic Byway is a wonderful stretch that spans just under 100 miles, from Rosman to Murphy, North Carolina. The entire route takes about four hours to complete without any stops, but you'll want to make sure you leave some room in your schedule for exploring the many waterfalls and swimming spots you'll pass along the way.
The trip typically starts in Rosman and winds its way along Route 64. Explore some of the best places on the byway and discover several of the state's charming towns in Franklin, Brevard, and more. Some highlights include the Silver Run Falls, which is a popular spot to go swimming (but be aware that there are no restroom facilities); the Whitewater Falls, the highest waterfall east of the Rockies; and Cullowhee Falls, one of North Carolina's most magnificent waterfalls.
Be aware, though, that the summer brings in the crowds, as Highlands and Cashiers are known as summer resort towns, popular with tourists and locals alike. The waterfalls along the road trip will make for a great way to escape the heat and cool off in dipping pools, or, if you visit in the spring or fall, the foliage and leaves changing colors make for fantastic scenery.
How to do the Mountain Waters Scenic Byway
There are more than 200 waterfalls along this route, with several noteworthy stops near Highlands and Cashiers. So, how do you choose which ones are worth taking the time to stop at for a closer look? It all depends on what you're looking for; some waterfalls require a bit of a trek to get to, while others are more popular as swimming spots.
If you want to combine seeing some amazing falls with swimming, Silver Run Falls, found just south of Cashiers, is the go-to spot for taking a dip in the water. In Highlands, the Secret Falls and Bust Your Butt Falls are where the swimming happens, with the latter also featuring a "jump off" rock and the ability to slide down the falls depending on the strength of the water flow. While here, you'll want to make time to also visit Glen Falls, a triple waterfall with a 2-mile loop trail hike. On the way up, there are observation decks where you can view the falls in their entirety.
One stop you won't want to skip is at Dry Falls in the Nantahala National Forest, just four miles from Highlands. It's a great spot to include in your trip, as you can actually walk behind the falls and "magically" stay dry. If this is more your speed, there's actually a "Walk Behind Waterfalls" road trip where you can have this interesting experience at other falls throughout North Carolina.
Other falls you shouldn't miss on your road trip
As you drive down the byway, you'll pass through some state parks, forests, and mountains, like DuPont State Forest, Nantahala National Forest, and Gorges State Park. Each site offers its own outdoor adventures, trail hiking, and great nature getaways. If you want to do some hiking, Ranger Falls in Cullasaja Gorge has a 2.4-mile trek to the top of the 35-foot falls.
Visiting the falls in Gorges State Park also requires a bit of a hike, but once you arrive there, you'll have the chance to see three waterfalls: Rainbow Falls, Turtleback Falls, and Hidden Falls. You also won't want to miss Lake Toxaway with Toxaway Falls, the last of the waterfalls found along the byway if you're traveling from Rosman to Murphy. There, you can drive up to the top of the falls and take in a stunning view of Gorges State Park.
As you plan your trip, keep in mind that the nearest airport is Asheville Regional Airport, located about a 40-minute drive from Rosman, while Asheville is just less than an hour away. And if you're still craving more outdoor adventures once you finish exploring the Mountain Waters Scenic Byway, the Nantahala National Forest and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are both just a stone's throw away from Franklin.