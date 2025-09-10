Just Outside Grand Rapids Is Michigan's Second-Longest 'Rail-Trail' State Park Connecting Charming Towns And Nature

In Northern Michigan, there's a 92-mile trail that winds through 15 charming towns and scenic outdoor spaces. The ADA-compliant Fred Meijer White Pine Trail State Park follows in the footsteps of the historic Grand Rapids and Indiana Railroad and is the second-longest rail-trail in the state. The Howard City entrance to White Pine Trail is about a 35-minute drive from Grand Rapids, where art, beer, and Midwest charm meet big-city flair. Founded in 1854, the Grand Rapids and Indiana Railroad Company transported passengers and freight through Northern Michigan for over 100 years. The railroad line was abandoned in 1976 and was paved and turned into the White Pine Trail State Park in the 1990s.

This linear trail is great for bicyclists, hikers, and joggers, and is open for in-line skating, skiing, and other forms of non-motorized transportation. The pathway traverses farmlands and small cities that are perfect for taking a break and grabbing a drink or a snack. A rider shared their experience on AllTrails, saying, "Rode my bike from Rockford to Cedar Springs, and this is a beautiful section of the trail. Such a beautiful day, and it doesn't hurt that the trail goes past Rockford Brewing and Cedar Springs Brewery." The White Pine Trail is just one of the best rail trails in North America.