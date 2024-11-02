The Best Rail Trails In North America, According To Reviews

When an abandoned railroad track gets a little TLC, it can transform into a historic, yet modern, piece of public infrastructure that encourages folks to spend some much-needed time outdoors. Since the 1960s, rail trails in America have been serving commuters and recreationists alike, and each trail comes with its own charm and unique features.

Rail trails are (more or less) linear in nature, making them neat ways to explore multiple towns over one day. With a little preparation, you can even take a multi-day adventure on a long-distance rail trail. Part of these trails' appeal is their easy terrain; they are generally flat, and many of the more popular ones consist of pavement and/or soft gravel. So whether you are a hiker, a biker, a rollerblader, or even a cross-country skier, there is a rail trail out there that is perfect for you.

As a triathlete and a backpacker, I have found myself on many rail trails over the years, and I plan to bike the 3,700-mile Great American Rail-Trail when it is fully complete. I've used my experience and the recommendations of others to compile this list featuring some of the best rail trails in America; more notes on methodology can be found at the end of this article. Covering routes as far apart as Florida and Washington, this guide will help you plan a memorable day trip or vacation, with insider tips to ensure your travels go as smoothly as possible.

