Hidden Away In California's Foothills Is A Charming Small Town Offering A Quiet Escape Into Wine Country
If wine is your passion, you'll never tire of exploring California's wine regions. Unfortunately, not all of these areas get the same attention as Napa Valley or Sonoma County. Shenandoah Valley, another of the state's wine hubs, is a worthy destination of its own — and it's only about an hour from California's capital city. Sacramento may be an underrated farm-to-fork foodie spot, but a nearby rural community gives the big city a run for its money. Nestled between Amador and El Dorado counties, the Shenandoah Valley AVA features over 40 wineries, many of which lie within or just outside Plymouth, a 2.6-square-mile town of about 1,200 people.
Settled in 1871 as a Gold Country mining town, Plymouth may seem like little more than a pit stop amid Highway 49's rolling hills, but there's more to do here than you'd expect. This charming spot is home to a long list of wineries, highly praised restaurants, and the annual Amador County Fair. Visitors can also sample local snacks while perusing other goodies at Plymouth Pop-up Plaza, take a self-guided history stroll down Main Street (which hosts a Flea Market in May), or swing by McGee Park for the weekly farmers market from August to September. So, whether you're planning to visit as many wineries as possible or seeking a relaxing stay at a cozy Airbnb, hotel, or RV park, you can't go wrong in Plymouth.
Plymouth is the gateway to Shenandoah Valley's best wineries
Did you know that America's oldest Zinfandel grapes grow in Plymouth? If you didn't, there's no better way to learn about viticultural history than by visiting Plymouth's wineries. Not sure where to start? Try Sobon Estate, the area's longest-running winery — and yes, it has Zinfandel. Many Plymouth wineries open daily for tastings and tours. That said, these spots have so much more than wine to experience. Amador Cellars, Helwig Winery, and La Mesa Vineyards host concerts, special dinners, and other miscellaneous seasonal events.
Before calling it a day in the Shenandoah Valley AVA, visit Amador Flower Farm. Smack dab in between several wineries, the nursery and farm is an easy detour after exploring Amador Cellars, Deaver Vineyards, or La Mesa Vineyards. Amador Flower Farm's specialty is daylilies, but you'll find all kinds of plants there, plus seasonal goods (don't miss the October pumpkin patch and corn maze). Bring a picnic to the pond area, where you can often spot fish and ducks!
Experience Plymouth's delicious dining options
In wine country, you may expect vino to be the only offering. Yet in Plymouth, you'd be very wrong. Perhaps the centerpiece of Main Street, the long-lived Taste Restaurant and Wine Bar focuses on seasonal ingredients and has a sibling hotel, Rest, just a few doors down. Other local restaurants also help make Plymouth more than a wine-only destination, and though Amador Brewing Company lies at the other end of Main Street, it's not just about beer, either.
Before a wine tour, grab breakfast at Marlene & Glen's. After a sun-kissed day at local wineries, visit Colina de Oro, where you'll never tire of the chips, salsa, or margaritas. Additional Main Street favorites include the Plymouth Hotel Kitchen & Bar, where you can catch events like concerts, bunco nights, and karaoke. If it's coffee you're after, highly-rated spots like Donut Street Cafe (near Colina de Oro) and Fig Barn have got the delicious goods.
Then, if you've somehow gotten your fill of food, wine, and fun in Plymouth, expand your area of exploration to the Gold Rush city of Placerville just 30 minutes away via Highway 49. Less than 15 minutes from Plymouth, the wine, art, and shopping hotspot of Sutter Creek offers even more to explore.