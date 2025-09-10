Hidden Away In California's Foothills Is A Charming Small Town Offering A Quiet Escape Into Wine Country

If wine is your passion, you'll never tire of exploring California's wine regions. Unfortunately, not all of these areas get the same attention as Napa Valley or Sonoma County. Shenandoah Valley, another of the state's wine hubs, is a worthy destination of its own — and it's only about an hour from California's capital city. Sacramento may be an underrated farm-to-fork foodie spot, but a nearby rural community gives the big city a run for its money. Nestled between Amador and El Dorado counties, the Shenandoah Valley AVA features over 40 wineries, many of which lie within or just outside Plymouth, a 2.6-square-mile town of about 1,200 people.

Settled in 1871 as a Gold Country mining town, Plymouth may seem like little more than a pit stop amid Highway 49's rolling hills, but there's more to do here than you'd expect. This charming spot is home to a long list of wineries, highly praised restaurants, and the annual Amador County Fair. Visitors can also sample local snacks while perusing other goodies at Plymouth Pop-up Plaza, take a self-guided history stroll down Main Street (which hosts a Flea Market in May), or swing by McGee Park for the weekly farmers market from August to September. So, whether you're planning to visit as many wineries as possible or seeking a relaxing stay at a cozy Airbnb, hotel, or RV park, you can't go wrong in Plymouth.