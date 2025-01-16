California's 'Jewel Of The Motherlode' Is An Underrated Shopping Hotspot Blending Art, Wine, And Scenery

Located on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada mountains, Northern California's Gold Country is a particularly gorgeous, historic, and adventure-filled region of the state. Also known as Mother Lode Country, a large amount of gold was found there in 1849 during the California Gold Rush, prompting many to move there and seek their fortune. While there is much natural beauty in Gold Country, like the scenic American River near Sacramento, Sutter Creek, nicknamed the "Jewel of the Motherlode", is known not only for its verdant surroundings, but also for the stately architecture of its buildings. Many of these original structures have been meticulously preserved on Main Street alongside a score of cute boutique stores and restaurants, making the downtown area one of the most noteworthy Main Streets in California.

Sutter Creek also lies in Amador County, which is one of the most prominent wine regions in Northern California. Zinfandel is the main varietal known to thrive in Sutter Creek, but one can find a variety of red and white grapes grown there as well. In order to visit the plethora of tasting rooms the town has to offer, a stay in the historic Hotel Sutter, established in the 1800s on Main Street, might be in order. In fact, a trip to Sutter Creek is just as attractive for those looking for a lovely shopping day as for those looking to get a sense of California's history.