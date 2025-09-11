Ohio's Hidden Foodie Haven Is This Mouth-Watering Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant Featured On Man V. Food
If you're a sucker for a hole-in-the-wall with rich history and hearty bites, there's one classic diner that you and your taste buds won't want to miss. While Ohio isn't revered as the "Diner Capital of the World" like New Jersey, Cincinnati is home to the famous foodie haven, Camp Washington Chili. Featured on Season 4 of the Food Network's "Man v. Food," the local go-to chili parlor is known for its monster-sized spaghetti dishes piled high with chili, beans, and cheese, as well as fresh sandwiches, grilled burgers, and classic Coney dogs.
Complementing its diner-style menu offerings, the historic, family-owned restaurant flourishes in a vintage vibe, complete with checkered floors, retro furnishings, and Formica dining tables. Its nostalgia-filled atmosphere is indicative of the restaurant's rich history.
Opened in 1940 by Greek immigrants, Camp Washington Chili's signature chili-topped spaghetti dish takes inspiration from a Greek dish called pastitsio, which similarly combines meat sauce, cheese, and noodles. Since immigrating from Greece in 1951, chili connoisseur Johnny Johnson has been cooking up batches of homemade chili for Camp Washington Chili's famous dish, a laborious job that takes 24 hours when all is said and done. But some of the best things take time, and if you're looking for a historic retro dining delight with cozy comfort food and nostalgia, you need look no further than Camp Washington Chili.
Enjoy tasty homemade chili and more at Camp Washington Chili
Situated in the Camp Washington neighborhood, for which it was named, Camp Washington Chili is a Cincinnati staple, open 24 hours, six days a week. Of course, chili is the star of the menu, and there's more than one way to order it. If you have a smaller appetite, you can opt for the plain chili without the bells and whistles. Or, add spaghetti and cheese for a heartier 3-Way dish. If you want to go big, spring for the 5-Way, which comprises a generous serving of the mouthwatering chili atop on a bed of spaghetti, topped with cheese, onions, and beans. The noodles are cooked tenderly, and the mountain of Wisconsin shredded cheddar is melted to perfection. As for the chili, the recipe includes a top-secret spice ingredient that gives it a signature flavor. Good luck finding out what it is, though. The family recipe is locked away in a deposit box to keep the secret safe.
Though chili is their specialty, it isn't the only thing on the menu. Choose from delicious hot dogs, healthy wraps, double-decker sandwiches piled high with meat and cheese, and savory burgers straight from the grill. If you're in a breakfast mood, the restaurant offers an assortment of breakfast sandwiches, griddle delights, and house specialties each morning — and all day on Saturday — including a tasty chili and cheese omelette. If you're hungry for more Cincinnati bites, top off your trip with a visit to the Findlay Market, Ohio's oldest public market that's renowned for its culinary excellence.