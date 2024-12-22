A Historic Retro Dining Delight In Rhode Island Is A Nostalgic Staple With Cozy Comfort Food

Rhode Island is the smallest state in the union but also one of its most beautiful and historic, with legendary old taverns, scenic coastal towns, and classic American diners like the Modern Diner in Pawtucket. The humble diner is a defining icon of classic Americana. These unpretentious eateries, with their gleaming chrome facades and cozy booths, hold a special place in American culture. Some of the best-known examples include Mel's Drive-In in California, famous for its 1950s decor and role in the film "American Graffiti," and Tom's Restaurant in New York City, whose modest charm appeared in "Seinfeld." These are great, but none of them are on the National Register of Historic Places like the Modern Diner — the first diner to receive the honor.

The National Park Service administers the National Register of Historic Places, the official list of historic places worthy of preservation. The Modern Diner, added to the register in October 1978, qualifies for inclusion as a rare example of a Sterling Streamliner diner, manufactured by the J.B. Judkins Company. The Merrimac, Massachusetts firm crafted these slope-ended diners from 1936 during the Great Depression until America's involvement in World War II in 1942. The Modern Diner operated at 13 Dexter Street for over 30 years until its closure in 1974. The diner wouldn't reopen until the winter of 1986 when new ownership moved the structure about three-quarters of a mile down the road to 364 East Avenue, where it remains a local favorite to this day.